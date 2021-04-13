Enterprise finishes with win over Cove
COVE — Despite the loss of three starters, the Outlaws managed to round out their abbreviated season with a win on their first and only road contest of the year Friday afternoon, April 9, defeating the Cove Leopards 40-18.
“On offense, we started three freshmen, and on defense, two,” Enterprise head coach Rusty Eschler said. “They stepped up and played well. They were a little nervous at kickoff, but as the game went on, they settled in real well.”
Eschler said the lack of their regular lineup took some getting used to for the remaining Outlaws, who ended up tallying 408 total offensive yards on the night.
“We were missing our quarterback, tight end, outside linebacker and starting guard,” he said. “It took some time, but the team adjusted.”
Enterprise’s 3.5-game 2020-21 season began with a 42-0 home loss to Wallowa, followed by a 48-12 win over Union and a two-quarter matchup with Imbler on April 2. The Outlaws were set to face Union in a rematch, but the Bobcats had to cancel due to a lack of players.
“Imbler was gracious enough to play us two quarters after they played Ione,” Eschler said. “It’s been a tough season. It was a way different year than we’ve ever had before. But the kids got to play three-and-a-half games. That’s better than nothing. You wish you could have all six games, but it is what it is.”
The Outlaws wrapped up the season with a 2-1 overall record in 1A Special District 2 play. Cove finished 0-4.
Baker topples La Grande
LA GRANDE — The 4A Greater Oregon League’s top-ranked La Grande Tigers saw their win streak and season come to an end Friday night, April 9.
La Grande’s four-game season ended in a heartbreaker in their lone home appearance of the year, losing to Baker 22-7. The Tigers were coming off a 54-6 road win over Ontario last week and ended the season 3-1. Baker finished at 3-3.
Wallowa wins on the road
ELGIN — The Wallowa Cougars (4-1) prevailed on the road Friday, April 9, against the Elgin Huskies (0-2) 58-42.
