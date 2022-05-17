REDMOND — The La Grande girls golf team finished in sixth place at the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state meet, posting a 420 on Tuesday, May 17, improving by five strokes after the first day.
The Tigers finished with a two-day total of 845 at Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond, which was two strokes behind Dufur. St. Mary's won the state title with a 694 score.
"We played pretty consistent to what we have been shooting all year," La Grande head coach Bill Waldrip said. "The greens were the toughest part and we had a lot of putts the last few days. They are a lot quicker than what we are used to on our side of the state."
Marissa Lane led the way for the Tigers. The junior shot a two-day 192 to finish in a tie for 17th place. She moved up the leaderboard four spots on the final day with a 94.
Senior Sydney Cox also claimed a top-30 spot with a two-day 212 to finish in a tie for 27th. La Grande sophomore Emma Bell finished in 33rd shooting a 217, freshman Natasha Lane recorded a 224 for 35th and sophomore Dylann Justice shot a 237 to finish in 45th.
"Marissa wasn't too happy with her scores even though today was a state personal best for her," Waldrip said. "A lot of our players felt they left some shots on the course, but this is great experience for all the girls because making state is never a given."
