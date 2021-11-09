La Grande’s Susanna Durvik (11) drives the ball up the sideline on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Dale Yuranek Field in Woodburn. The Tigers fell 2-0 to the Woodburn Bulldogs in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA 4A Girls Soccer State Championship.
WOODBURN — A valiant playoff run came to an end for the La Grande girls soccer team, losing 2-0 to Woodburn on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The loss ended the Tigers’ season at 11-3-1 overall, one that included another Greater Oregon League title.
“Woodburn is a quality team. They really are well coached,” LHS head coach Sam Brown said. “I thought we matched up well with them and had our chances.”
Both teams battled back and forth early on, but a major momentum swing in favor of Woodburn late in the first half tilted the match. The Bulldogs scored two goals in quick succession, building a 2-0 lead just before the half.
Woodburn made the halftime advantage hold up, turning away late rallies in the second half from La Grande. The Tigers had two legitimate attempts at goal, Brown said, but were unable to capitalize.
Junior Rosie Aguilera had a free kick that bounced around in the box, only to be turned away by the Bulldogs. Later, senior Susanna Durvik sent in a shot from distance that narrowly missed, leaving the Tigers searching for answers.
“If we would have gotten one, that might have changed the complexion of things a bit,” Brown said.
The win moves Woodburn on to the semifinals and improves its record to 11-0-4 overall.
“I’m really proud of the team for being able to come out and compete with one of the best teams in the state,” Brown said.
The loss ended a run into the quarterfinals after a strong showing this year by the Tigers. La Grande was able to knock off Corbett in the first round, with a dramatic 1-0 victory at home.
The Tigers are losing two key pieces in defenders Durvik and Bethany Brock, but nine juniors will come back next season. La Grande also had solid contributions from five freshmen and four sophomores on the roster.
While the loss to Woodburn is a difficult end to a promising season, the Tigers are hopeful for things to come.
“I’m super proud. Of the starting lineup, I think nine of the girls will be back,” Brown said. “We’re in good shape going into next season. We’ll be right back in there again, I really do believe that.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.