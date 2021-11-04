Rosie Aguilera (18) scores a goal against keeper Hannah Evans (0) for the first and only goal of the match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers’ soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Rosie Aguilera (18) battles for possession against Corbett’s Carly Hardie (19) at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. La Grande won the first match of the state playoffs, 1-0, over the Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
LA GRANDE — The La Grande girls soccer team is looking to maintain momentum heading into the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
The Tigers dominated league play and won the Greater Oregon League yet again, finishing the regular season with a 10-2-1 record.
After a close call in a first-round victory over Corbett, La Grande has its eyes set on a quarterfinal victory at Woodburn.
“We feel good,” head coach Sam Brown said. “Each game has felt like we’re moving forward.”
The Tigers started the year 1-1-1, but the team won 10 of its next 11 matches. La Grande outscored its opponents 45-15 in the regular season, allowing just one goal over the last five regular-season matches.
The first-round matchup with Corbett presented a number of challenges to La Grande in a low-scoring, defensive battle. Neither team found the back of the net in the first half, but the Tigers stepped up the tempo in the final 40 minutes.
Junior Rosie Aguilera was able to convert a penalty kick in the 48th minute to give the Tigers a slight advantage. Despite two shots from Corbett that grazed above the crossbar, La Grande held on and secured a victory in front of its home crowd.
“We’ve been able to grind out close wins this year,” Brown said. “Defensively we were able to keep their forwards from getting behind us.”
Brown credited playing Fruitland and Pendleton earlier in the year for preparing the team to face difficult opponents, whereas in seasons past the Tigers had faced less top talent in the regular season.
La Grande will travel to Woodburn for a quarterfinal matchup on Nov. 6. The Bulldogs come into the contest ranked No. 4 in the OSAA 4A rankings after compiling a 10-0-4 record.
Woodburn has outscored its opponents 52-9, including a 2-1 victory over North Valley in the first round.
The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Woodburn High School, with the time for kickoff yet to be announced.
“They don’t get any easier from this point on,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter who we play, we have to be ready for everyone.”
