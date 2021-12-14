LA GRANDE — After a 2-0 start to the season, La Grande High School boys basketball head coach Mark Carollo said that this weekend’s road trip to the Portland area would be a huge early-season test.
The Tigers passed that test with flying colors.
La Grande defeated both Molalla and Estacada by large margins to improve to 4-0 on the year and earn a top spot in the OSAA Class 4A state rankings. The Tigers beat the Indians 53-22 on Friday, Dec, 10 and followed up with a 56-30 win over the Rangers on Dec. 11.
While other teams look for new players to step up at the beginning of the year, the Tigers’ pack of upperclassmen is already setting the tone.
Seniors Devin Bell and Brady Hutchins have been the models of consistency thus far, leading the way on both ends of the court. Hutchins has heated up from beyond the arc on several occasions and averages a team-high 11.5 points per game early in the year.
For Bell, the senior commands the paint on both offense and defense. Bell is scoring 8.5 points per game and dominating in the post.
The Tigers have been off to a hot start in non-league action, holding opponents to 35.8 points per game and averaging over 50 points per contest. With 14 upperclassmen on the roster, La Grande is looking like a fine-tuned unit early on. After the road trip to Portland, the Tigers have three straight home contests this week, against Fruitland, Vale and Bonners Ferry.
Glenn off to scoring spree for undefeated Bobcats
UNION — The Union girls basketball team is off to a red-hot start to the season behind a strong showing from senior Callie Glenn.
Glenn is averaging 24.3 points per game and leading the charge for a 6-0 Bobcats team early in the season. Union has cruised past its opponents, outscoring opposing teams by an average margin of 49.5 to 26.3.
The Bobcats left their mark at this weekend’s Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder, sweeping their three-day slate of games. Union knocked off Prairie City 51-33 and Pine Eagle 64-9, then won the finale against Powder Valley 51-30.
Glenn was solid throughout the tournament as she scored 27, 22 and 26 points on consecutive days. Her season high stands at 31 in a win over Adrian at the Union Lions Tournament on Dec. 4.
With Glenn leading the way for a steady group of upperclassmen on Union’s roster, the Bobcats are off to an ideal start to the season.
La Grande wrestlers setting the tone early
LA GRANDE — At the area’s largest wrestling tournament of the year, the La Grande boys wrestlers defended home turf in a strong showing at this year’s Muilenburg.
The Tigers took home four individual title winners en route to a narrow team title over second-place Hermiston at the annual tournament in La Grande on Dec. 11.
Senior Braden Carson has looked unstoppable early on, as the two-time state champion is aiming for similar success this season. Carson went undefeated during the 145-pound competition and defeated Bishop Kelly’s Carlos Valdez in the final match. Carson is the anchor for the Tigers as he seeks to make history with a third individual title and help La Grande reclaim the team 4A state championship.
Sophomore Mason Wolcott has been dominant at the 106-pound level, taking home a first-place title at the Muilenburg.
An added boost to La Grande’s already deep roster has been senior Brody MacMillan, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. MacMillan was back at this year’s Muilenburg and took home top honors at the 195-pound weight class.
Junior Cole Shafer won the 170-pound weight division, rounding out a strong overall showing by the Tigers.
Through two tournaments this year, La Grande has come away with top placements. A strong mix of young talent with consistent upperclassmen will go a long way for the Tigers in their pursuit of a state championship.
Powder Valley boys defend home court at Calvin Hiatt Tournament
NORTH POWDER — Recent success on the gridiron may have fans thinking Powder Valley is a football school, but the Badgers’ hot start on the hardwood suggests otherwise.
With a quick turnaround from Powder Valley’s 46-38 loss in the 1A football state championship on Nov. 27, many of the standouts from the football team have helped lead the Badgers get off to a 5-0 start to the season.
Powder Valley defended its home court during the three-day Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, defeating Echo, Prairie City and Union on consecutive days. In a showdown of Union County schools in the tournament’s finale, the Badgers came away with a thrilling come-from-behind 54-50 victory over the Bobcats on Dec. 11.
Similar to La Grande’s hot start to the season, a large cluster of upperclassmen is proving to be a reliable way to kick off a season with minimal hurdles. Senior Reece Dixon controls the tempo at the point guard position, which showed in his 14-point performance against Union. With the Badgers trailing for most of the game, Dixon helped keep the Badgers in the game with a constant attack toward the basket.
The senior group of Kaden Krieger, Kaiden Dalke, Case Olson and Clay Martin have been consistent so far this year in Powder’s undefeated start to the year.
Ranked No. 1 in the early OSAA 1A rankings, the Badgers will be looking to continue relying on its pillars as non-league action continues through the end of 2021.
