BAKER CITY — Very few teams have given the Joseph volleyball team much resistance in league play this season, except for the Powder Valley Badgers. Coming in as the top two seeds in the Old Oregon League district tournament, the two schools seemed to be on a collision course for a showdown in the championship.
The two teams did indeed meet for the title Saturday, Oct. 23, and when it looked like the match might slip away, Joseph held on to win 3-2 and earn the top spot in the district.
“We’ve been in this position so many times before with this team, but they fight through everything,” Joseph head coach Jill Hite said.
The Eagles held off a late comeback attempt from the Badgers, winning 26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25 and 15-13. Despite giving up the third and fourth sets, Joseph jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fifth set and pushed on to win.
Hite’s resilient group is well-rounded, but she credits the setter position as the key to Joseph’s success.
“All of them play a really big role, but our setter Aimee Meyers plays a huge role in keeping the team together,” Hite said.
Powder Valley has been the thorn in Joseph’s side in league play this year, battling out five-set thrillers in both matchups this season.
The Eagles previously held off a comeback in five sets on Sept. 30, which was the last time the team dropped a set. Joseph has won 41 of its last 45 sets, only dropping frames to the Badgers.
With state tournament play looming, Joseph will be a top contender to make a run for a title. Even so, Powder Valley will be looking to avenge shortcomings if the team gets another shot at the Eagles.
MacMillan runs wild in La Grande’s senior day victory
LA GRANDE — Opposing defenses have their hands full trying to tackle La Grande senior running back Brody MacMillan.
The hard-nosed rusher’s bruising running style has been unstoppable lately, as was evident in the Tigers’ 34-24 victory over Ontario on senior night on Oct. 21. MacMillan scored four rushing touchdowns on the ground, giving him 10 scores in four games back after a serious knee injury.
The workhorse running back has become a staple of La Grande’s offense, running right up the middle at opposing defenses throughout the game. MacMillan’s playing style echoes the philosophy of head coach Rich McIlmoil, which is fundamental, assignment football.
MacMillan’s recent burst onto the scene had La Grande back into the top 10 of the OSAA 4A rankings at No. 7. With just one game left, against rival Baker, MacMillan and the Tigers are looking poised to make a playoff push behind a consistent rushing attack.
Olson steps up big for Badgers
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley football team gained a major victory this weekend, defeating Crane 36-20 in a matchup of top-five 1A schools.
Quarterback Reece Dixon has been a regular atop the stat sheet this season, but senior running back Case Olson stole the show in Friday’s victory. Olson broke loose for 150 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, while also bolstering the Tigers’ defense with two interceptions.
“Case (Olson) was the player of the game,” Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb said. “He had a huge role in us coming away with the win. He made plays defensively that had a huge impact.”
One of Olson’s interceptions came in the fourth quarter, shortly after his rushing touchdown. The play stopped any late momentum from Crane and allowed the Badgers to hold on for the victory.
Powder Valley finished its regular season 7-1, with the team’s only blemish coming at the hands of top-ranked Adrian on Oct. 1. Coming off a big performance, Olson will look to play an important role in the team’s championship hopes.
Lathrop breaks loose in crucial win for Elgin
WALLOWA — The Elgin football team won a crucial matchup to ensure its place in the postseason, defeating Wallowa 66-0 on the road.
After a forfeit to Adrian, the Huskies were looking for a strong effort against the Cougars. After allowing time for injured players to recover, Elgin came out on fire in a dominant victory.
“We needed that bad,” head coach Kirt McClure said. “We finally got everybody healthy again.”
A major key in the victory was running back Joe Lathrop, who was unleashed for 174 yards, three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
On top of Lathrop’s dominant rushing, McClure noted that Elgin played its best defense of the season in the victory. The win is the first shutout of the year for the Huskies, who average just under 49 points allowed per game.
“They were unreal on defense,” McClure said. “I’m feeling pretty good about where we’re at.”
