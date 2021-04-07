WALLOWA — The Wallowa Cougars football team shook off the pain of their recent heartbreaking loss at Crane to get back in the win column Friday, April 2.
Lute Ramsden threw for 159 yards and four touchdown passes, including a vital one to Zeb Hermens in the fourth quarter that gave Wallowa some breathing room, and the Cougars held on for a 30-20 victory over Powder Valley. The win improved the Cougars to 3-1 on the season.
Wallowa controlled the game early, with Ramsden hitting Tristin Bales and Hermens for first-quarter scoring strikes. A touchdown pass in the second quarter to Ryder Goller countered the Badgers’ first score of the game earlier in the period, and gave the Cougars a 22-6 lead at the break.
Two touchdowns by Powder Valley in the third got the Badgers back in the game and as close as 22-20.
But Ramsden and Hermens hooked up again on a 25-yard scoring toss to extend the lead back to 10 points.
The Cougars also made some key defensive plays in the fourth, including Bales breaking up a would-be touchdown pass, and later grabbing a game-clinching interception.
Wallowa outgained the Badgers 407-259, and limited Powder Valley to just 51 yards passing.
The Cougars (3-1 overall) wrap up the season Friday, April 9, at Elgin.
In other action:
South Wasco County 45, Joseph 0
MAUPIN — The Joseph Eagles (4-1 overall) suffered their worst loss in the three years of playing six-man football on Friday, April 2, on the road against nemesis South Wasco County. The home team won 45-0.
Prep volleyball
Joseph 3, Imbler 2
IMBLER — Joseph outlasted Imbler on the road Tuesday, March 30, in a five-set marathon, 14-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 15-11, to begin the week.
Elgin 3, Enterprise 2
ELGIN — Enterprise had Elgin on the ropes through two sets, but the Huskies turned the table and rallied to earn a home win Wednesday, March 31, 19-25, 15-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-13.
Jada Gray led the Outlaws’ offense with 10 kills. Savannah Vaughn added three blocks and Claire Farwell had 14 digs and served a perfect 21-for-21.
Joseph splits weekend matches to wrap busy week
JOSEPH — On Saturday, April 3, the Eagles split a pair of road matches, hanging on against Elgin to win in four sets, 26-24, 26-28, 25-19, 25-17, but later in the day Union swept Joseph 25-19, 25-14, 25-18.
Joseph (7-4 overall) is scheduled to finish the season April 9 at a tournament in North Powder.
Joseph 3, Wallowa 0
JOSEPH — The Joseph Eagles volleyball team got the best of the Wallowa Cougars at home in an intra-county battle Thursday, April 1, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 — one of six matches the Eagles played last week.
Sabrina Albee stood out for the Eagles in the win with 14 kills, two blocks and two aces. Molly Curry had a stout day on defense with nine blocks and added three kills, and Cooper Nave had four blocks and two kills.
For the Cougars, Shanna Rae Tillery had a big day with eight kills, five blocks and 19 digs. Ella Moeller had 16 assists and 32 digs, and Libby Fisher had five kills, three aces and 22 digs.
Damascus Christian 3, Wallowa 0
WALLOWA — Wallowa played Damascus Christian close in two of three sets in a home match Friday, April 2, but fell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16.
Shanna Rae Tillery had five kills and eight solo blocks for the Cougars. Hulse also commended Haley Brockamp and Sophie and Ella Moeller on their play.
Powder Valley 3, Wallowa 0
WALLOWA — Wallowa dropped a three-set bout to Powder Valley, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19, on Friday, April 2.
Tillery had 11 blocks on defense, and Brockamp recorded five blocks.
Wallowa (5-5 overall) wraps up action Friday, April 9, at Elgin.
Powder Valley 3, Joseph 0
JOSEPH — In the first of two matches Friday, April 2, the Eagles dropped a home match to Powder Valley in three sets, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16.
Sabrina Albee had five kills and four blocks to lead Joseph. Molly Curry added three kills, Aimee Meyers had three kills and three aces, and Zoey Leith and McKenzie Keffer each had 10 digs.
Imbler 3, Enterprise 0
ENTERPRISE — Enterprise wrapped up Season 2 with a home loss to Imbler, 25-20, 25-11, 25-23, on Friday, April 2.
Gray had 14 kills to lead the offense, and Asiya Salim had 10 assists. The Outlaws, who finished with a record of 2-6 overall, served at a 98% clip.
Damascus Christian 3, Joseph 0
JOSEPH — Joseph matched Damascus Christian nearly point-for-point for two sets, but ended up falling in a close battle, 25-23, 28-26, 25-17.
Albee had seven kills and two blocks. Leith led the defense with 11 digs, Keffer added nine, and Curry had two blocks.
