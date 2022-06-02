Grace Neer, center, gets ready in the dugout during a match between the La Grande and Baker softball teams at Sam Marcum Field in La Grande on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Neer is one of two starting seniors the Tigers graduate from this year’s 18-8 squad.
TURNER — The season ended one game short of the ultimate goal for the La Grande softball team.
But head coach Cody Bowen and the Tigers have a lot to look forward to in 2023 with the team losing just two starting seniors — albeit the players are Kinzy Bowen and Grace Neer who played a key role in the team turning around after a slow start and reaching the 4A state semifinals.
“We got a lot to go with next year,” Bowen said. “We got a couple of good solid holes to fill. We’re going to miss our seniors, especially their bats. Kinzy ended up with 12 home runs this year, Grace had 10.”
That’s 22 of the 34 homers hit by the team on the season coming from the two seniors, who also combined to drive in 87 runs.
Kinzy Bowen’s 12th was a two-run shot in the third inning on Tuesday, May 31, that tied the Tigers’ semifinal showdown against Cascade at 3-all. The Cougars, though, scored two runs late to earn a 5-3 win and a matchup against Marist in the Class 4A title game June 4.
Led by the college-bound athletes, the Tigers rebounded nicely from a 1-4 start to reach the state semifinals. Three of those losses were to Idaho schools (including to the 5A state runner-up) and a fourth was to Hermiston.
“The idea behind that, going to Idaho, is to let us know where we are at, where we’re competing,” Bowen said. “I don’t want to go over there and play less caliber (teams). I want the best right off the bat. It helps with the RPI and the Colley (rankings). It makes a big difference.”
Prior to the loss May 31, the only other setbacks for La Grande, which concluded with a record of 18-8, were two losses to 5A’s top seed Pendleton, and to Ontario, which the Tigers beat last week in the 4A quarterfinals.
In classification, La Grande finished with a record of 15-2, and outscored its 4A opposition by a combined total of 194-34.
“They just started working better together, communicating and understanding the game as a team instead of as an individual,” coach Bowen said.
He said errors played a part in the team not making it to the championship game, adding that he felt the team beat itself on May 31.
“This game is 90% mental, and if our heads aren’t in the game, we’re not going to win. It comes down to whoever shows up. We didn’t,” he said.
Even with the season ending short, Bowen said he was proud of the team’s play all season, and he was thrilled to have a regular season after two years of play being impacted by COVID-19.
“It was nice to have a good season,” he said.
