ENTERPRISE — Five members of the Wallowa Valley softball team received recognition at the all-state level after helping the Outlaws to a 20-win season and a spot in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Leading the way in the all-state awards was sophomore Sophie Moeller, who was honored as a second-team infieder. Moeller, the team’s primary leadoff hitter, posted a .474 batting average in league play with a home run, 12 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Making the third team as an infielder was Cooper Nave. Nave, also a sophomore, hit .559 with three home runs, 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored. She hit all three of her home runs in league play in one day during a doubleheader sweep of Nyssa.
Three additional players, including two senior leaders for Wallowa Valley, earned honorable mention. Rilyn Kirkland, the Outlaws’ catcher, hit .537 in league and belted two home runs, scored 20 times and tallied 25 RBIs.
Meyers, as an infielder, was also tabbed honorable mention. In league, the sophomore hit .531 with 13 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
And in the pitcher’s circle, senior Liz Rowley posted a strong season, especially in league play. Rowley finished league play with a record of 6-1 and an ERA of 1.44. She allowed just 18 hits in 39 innings, walked 15 batters and struck out 61.
The five players were instrumental in the Outlaws completed one of the best seasons in the last decade. Wallowa Valley posted an overall record of 20-8, including 10-2 in league play, and won the program’s first playoff game since 2014 with a 9-7 opening-round win over Dayton. The team recorded eight shutouts and half of its eight losses were to the teams who met in the 3A state title game — Burns and Yamhill Carlton.
