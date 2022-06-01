TURNER — The La Grande softball team fell short in its bid for a return to the 4A state title game.
Cascade scored the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for a 5-3 victory Tuesday, May 31.
“I think the girls didn’t show up to play,” head coach Cody Bowen said. “We had a couple errors that cost us the game. We beat ourselves. Cascade is a good team, but I think it should have went a little different.”
With two outs and the bases loaded, Cascade’s Emma Hilfiker hit a double to center field to break a 3-all tie. Hannah Walliman then retired the Tigers in order in the top of the seventh to secure a berth in the state championship game against Marist.
”It could be anything,” Bowen said of the team’s struggles on May 31. “This game, especially with the girls, is 90% mental, and if our heads aren’t in the game, we’re not going to win. It comes down to whoever shows up. We didn’t.”
The Tigers grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a Carlee Strand first-inning RBI single, but quickly surrendered the lead in the home half. An error on a hit by Hilfiker allowed her to get to third, and she scored on a Kailee Bode single. Walliman followed with an RBI single an error allowed a third run to score.
Kinzy Bowen hit her 12th home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot, to tie the game.
The season ends for the Tigers with a final record of 18-8, but saw marked improvement after a 1-4 start against tough competition, including the second- and third-place teams in 5A in Idaho.
“The idea behind that, going to Idaho, is to let us know where we are at, where we’re competing,” Bowen said. “I don’t want to go over there and play less caliber (teams). I want the best right off the bat. It helps with the RPI and the Colley (rankings). It makes a big difference.”
Bowen said he is excited for the future, with the Tigers losing just two starters.
“We got a lot to go with next year,” Bowen said. “We got a couple of good solid holes to fill. We’re going to miss our seniors, especially their bats.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.