Union/Cove pitcher Callie Glenn (2) winds up during a game against Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Union Athletic Complex. Glenn is one of three senior team captains leading the way for Union/Cove heading into the 2022 season.
UNION — Softball season is fast approaching and the Union/Cove team is set to take the field.
The Union/Cove softball program is heading into the 2022 season with high expectations, coming off a 14-4 season last year. Under head coach Paul Phillips, an experienced group is looking to make a playoff push by the end of the season.
“We’ll be competitive, for sure. If we can stay healthy, we’ll have a good shot to make some noise at the end of the season,” Phillips said.
Union/Cove is led by the senior trio of Callie Glenn, Kaylin Nowak and Emma Ricker.
Glenn is a four-year starter in the circle who will be the ace of the team’s pitching staff. Freshmen Amanda Lawyer and Cabella Gregory are two newcomers who will likely compete for playing time on the infield, while adding pitching depth.
“This year we have eight freshmen, who are a pretty talented group,” Phillips said.
Nowak, a shortstop, will look to be an anchor for Union/Cove in the infield. Ricker, a centerfielder, is the team’s third captain, monitoring the outfield this year.
Juniors Megan Winterton, third base, and Jasmyne Gonzalez, catcher, are two solid returners that the Union/Cove program will lean on this year.
Union/Cove is coming off a third-place finish in the 2A/1A Special District 6. Grant Union/Prairie City won the district, while Echo/Stanfield placed second. Union/Cove will host Echo/Stanfield for a doubleheader on Friday, April 15 and travel to face Grant Union/Prairie City for a doubleheader on April 29.
The team opens up the season with a road matchup on March 18 at Toledo, who went 14-3 last season.
“Those girls will be ready to go by Friday night,” Phillips said. “We’ll be competitive, for sure. If we can stay healthy, we’ll have a good shot to make some noise at the end of the season.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.