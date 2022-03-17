LA GRANDE — Spring is in the air, and La Grande’s softball stars are ready to take the field.
After graduating five seniors from a team that went 10-1 last season, the Tigers will be looking for younger players to fill some of those voids. Seniors Grace Neer and Kinzy Bowen, both of whom are signed to play softball in college, will be anchors to this year’s team as the season gets underway this week.
“We have real strong bats, and the girls hit the ball real well,” head coach Cody Bowen said. “We have good defense. We have young players that are very talented and very good. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
The Tigers made it to the 4A state showcase last season before losing to Henley by a score of 8-0 — this year’s group will be looking to improve on that mark as this year’s group looks for similar success. Cody Bowen is set to take over as full-time head coach this season after serving as an assistant coach for six years.
Kinzy Bowen, who is set to play for Oregon State next year, is La Grande’s anchor in the outfield. She posted a .536 batting average in 39 plate appearances, with 14 RBIs, 16 runs and four home runs last season.
Prior to joining the College of Idaho next year, Neer will be the Tigers’ ace in the circle this year and play positionally as well.
Last season, Neer posted a 0.90 ERA and struck out 40 batters over 23.1 innings — she allowed just three runs on the year. At the plate, Neer finished with 20 RBIs and scored 21 runs in 39 plate appearances, posting a .543 batting average.
Neer will be a key component in La Grande’s success, while also aiming to help younger players on the team improve.
“At the beginning of the season I was pretty nervous because we’re young, but now that we’re on the field getting some work in I really see us going pretty deep in the playoffs,” she said.
In his first full season as head coach, Bowen will be looking to get creative with the team’s roster management. Down on numbers this spring, the Tigers will have to be versatile in the field.
“Our bats will be really strong,” he said. “La Grande has always had a good lineup when it comes to bats. We always hit the ball really well. I’m excited to carry that on.”
Freshman Marti Anderson will likely be a key contributor at catcher, while junior Carlee Jensen will be a key player in the outfield. Austyn Meuser, another freshman, will look to step up defensively and on the mound.
“There’s some younger girls that will really help carry the team,” Cody Bowen said.
Neer enters the season as La Grande’s top arm, while Maya Wilson, Graci Jeffries and Ava Hedden will look to strengthen the pitching rotation.
“It’s definitely about playing for your team, no matter where you are on the field,” Neer said.
The 2022 season marks a return to normalcy for softball around the state. La Grande saw its 2020 season cancelled and 2021 shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and coaches alike are looking forward to a more consistent season on and off the field.
The Tigers opened their season at Hermiston on Wednesday, March 16, the first of seven road games to start the 2022 season. La Grande’s first home matchup is a doubleheader against Banks at Pioneer Park on April 1.
La Grande will travel to face Philomath and Gladstone in a round-robin set of games at Lebanon High School on March 19, before traveling to Eagle, Idaho, on March 25 for four games in the WTP Spring Tournament.
While the Tigers will be short on depth, the team has the talent to make a playoff push. La Grande’s senior core, led by their first-year head coach, will be looking to make noise this spring as softball season kicks off.
“I think we’re capable of getting deep in the playoffs,” Neer said. “I really see a bright future for us. I think we can win the GOL and I do think we have a chance at the state title.”
