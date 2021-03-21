Thursday, March 18
LHS volleyball team sweeps Vale
LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School volleyball team improved to 6-3 on Thursday, March 18, defeating the Vale Vikings in straight sets. The Tigers won 25-22, 26-24 and 25-21.
La Grande, which remains 3-0 in league play, has no matches this week. Next up is a league contest March 30 at home against the Baker City Bulldogs (2-5 overall).
Friday, March 19
La Grande boys soccer defeats PendletonPENDLETON — The La Grande High School boys soccer team took to the road and defeated Pendleton 1-0 in a non-league game.
The Tigers remain undefeated, with an overall record of 4-0-1 and a league record of 1-0-1. La Grande has no games this week. The next contest is at home on March 30 against the Tigers from Ontario.
Tigers football team gets second win in a rowVALE — The La Grande High School football team won a squeaker on the road Friday, March 19, defeating Vale 20-19.
The Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season.
Next up, La Grande plays at home for the first time in the season when it faces the Ontario Tigers on April 2.
Enterprise rolls over UnionENTERPRISE — The Union High School Bobcats took a loss in their first game of the season, a road trip to Enterprise where the Outlaws football team prevailed 48-12.
Joseph defeats Prairie CityPRAIRIE CITY — The Joseph High School football team kept its winning streak going with a 48-26 victory on the road against the Prairie City Panthers (0-2).
The next Eagles game also is away.
Friday, March 26, Joseph travels to an afternoon showdown with the Echo Cougars (0-3).
Cove tumbles in WallowaWALLOWA — The Cove High School football team lost on the road to the Wallowa High Cougars. Wallowa won 50-6 and improved to 2-0 on the season.
The Leopards are 0-2 and face Crane on April 2 at home. That will be Cove’s first home game of the short season.
Wallowa’s next game is April 2 at home, when the Cougars take on Powder Valley, which is 3-0.
