Tuesday, March 30
Girls soccer
La Grande at Ontario, 3 p.m.
Boys soccer
Ontario at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Baker at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Joseph at Imbler, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Boys soccer
La Grande at Baker City, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Girls soccer
Baker City at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Enterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m
Wallowa at Joseph, 5 p.m
Ontario at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Cove at Imbler, 6:30 pm.
Friday, April 2
Football
Joseph at South Wasco County, 3 p.m.
La Grande at Ontario, 6 p.m.
— Source: Oregon School Activities Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.