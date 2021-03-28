Tuesday, March 30

Girls soccer

La Grande at Ontario, 3 p.m.

Boys soccer

Ontario at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Baker at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Joseph at Imbler, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

Boys soccer

La Grande at Baker City, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 1

Girls soccer

Baker City at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Enterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m

Wallowa at Joseph, 5 p.m

Ontario at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Cove at Imbler, 6:30 pm.

Friday, April 2

Football

Joseph at South Wasco County, 3 p.m.

La Grande at Ontario, 6 p.m.

— Source: Oregon School Activities Association

