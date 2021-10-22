Imbler senior Emily Arnoldus prepares to return against the visting Cove Leopards during the volleyball match at Imbler High School on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The Imbler volleyball team secured a narrow 3-2 victory against the Cove Leopards in a hard fought five sets, and improved their score to 4-0 in their league matchups.
IMBLER — The Imbler volleyball team handled Wallowa in the first round of the Old Oregon League district tournament, winning in three straight sets.
The Panthers held off a capable Wallowa team 25-17, 25-17 and 25-18.
Freshman Rachel Stirewalt led the way offensively with 12 kills in the match. Juniors Allison Stirewalt and Harvest Coston both added six kills each.
As a team, Imbler racked up the aces throughout the match. Senior Gracie Turley led the team with four, while Coston, Alex Patton and Emily Arnoldus each had three. Arnoldus also led the team with 10 digs on the back line, while Joelle Treat tallied a team-high eight assists.
Up next, Imbler will battle against Joseph (21-3) on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Baker High School. The loser of the match will play for third place in the Old Oregon League tournament against the loser of Powder Valley and Cove, while the winners will play for the title.
