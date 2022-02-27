CULVER — Imbler's Garrett Burns completed his run to a third OSAA Class 2A/1A State Wrestling Championship with a dominating performance at 126 pounds on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Burns opened up with a 15-0 technical fall over Neah-Kah-Nie's Mikal Hunter before pinning Riddle/Kays Creek's Blair Doud in 22 seconds in the quarterfinals. Burns recorded a second technical fall in the semifinals with a 17-1 win over Nestucca's Zakai Chatelain.
The championship match was the closest contest, but Burns was still decisive with a 7-2 decision over Crane's John Otley.
Elgin saw three of its five state wrestlers place led by Joe Lathrop's runner-up finish at 160. He recorded a 10-3 decision over Regis' Lucas Bishchoff in the quarterfinals, and downed Central Linn's Cole Goracke with a 13-1 major decision to reach the finals. Culver's Isaiah Toomey denied Lathrop the title with a 7-4 victory.
Reece McConnell took sixth at 145, recording a pair of pins after dropping his quarterfinal match in sudden victory. Ty McLaughlin also took sixth at 152.
David Creech, the lone qualifier for Union/Cove, took sixth place at 182, falling in the fifth-place match to Heppner/Ione's Conor Brosnan by pin.
Culver continued its dominance of the state meet, winning the team title with 182 points. Illinois Valley was second with 101.5 points and Vernonia came in third with 80 points.
The win marks the 13th state championship for Culver, all of which have come over the past 15 seasons dating back to 2007. In that time, Reedsport Charter won the title in 2020 and Lowell won in 2013 (Culver was the runner-up both times.
Elgin placed 14th with 36 points, while Imbler posted a top-20 finish, scoring 25 points to place 18th.
