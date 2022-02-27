TURNER — The La Grande wrestling team is back on top.
A year after finishing as the runner-up to Sweet Home, the Tigers returned the favor, winning the OSAA Class 4A State Wrestling Championship with 275.5 points and 14 place-winners, most in school history. Sweet Home was second with 250.5.
"It was an amazing team effort," Tigers coach Klel Carson said. "We have never had 14 placers at state, and everyone contributed and had a part in it. It really shows how deep and talented this team is and all the hard work that was put in."
The Tigers crowned three individual champions and had two runners-up to help secure the team victory, a feat it also achieved in 2020. It is the fourth state team title in program history. The Tigers' other state titles came in in 1978 and 1996.
Braden Carson claimed his third individual title — a first for the Tiger program — with a major decision over Baker/Powder Valley's Gavin Stone 10-0 in the finals at 145 pounds. He wrapped up his season with a 39-1 record and had three pins en route to the championship match.
Braden finished second as a freshman and went out with a dominating performance not surrendering a point during the tournament.
"I have a lot of people to thank for the title, and a lot of people that pushed me in practice every day," said Braden, who will wrestle at Eastern Oregon next season. "It is a big deal for me because I have worked my whole life for this and I am happy about it. I wanted to dominate and not leave anything behind."
Kai Carson claimed the crown at 120 in dominating fashion. He pinned his way to the finals in a combined time of 3 minutes, 32 seconds. Kai, who concluded his season with a 39-3 mark, beat Sweet Home's Kyle Watkins 7-1 in the championship match.
Joshua Collins followed a similar path to his title at 138, recording three pins to reach the finals before handling Stayton's Eli Howard 11-4.
The title came after runner-up finishes the past two seasons.
"I have been dreaming about winning ever since I was a freshman," said the junior. "I was looking at the team scores before I went out and wrestled, so I wrestled for myself but also my team."
Coach Carson said the three champions helped set a tone for the team.
"Those kids were favored to win the tournament, but they stepped up and really wrestled well," he said. "They were stepping up and getting bonus points where they could, and there was a round where it just seemed we were pinning on just about every mat."
The groundwork for the impressive showing Saturday night was laid months before.
"We had a lot of kids put in the time over the summer, and several of them went with me to Europe for a culture exchange and they wrestled freestyle there," coach Carson said.
Mason Wolcott finished as the state runner-up at 106, falling to Sweet Home's Kyle Sieminski by pin in 3:28.
Brody MacMillan had a pair of pins and a major decision to reach the title match at 195, but came up on the wrong end of a 9-5 decision to Marshfield's Miguel Velazquez.
Wyatt Livingston responded from a semifinal loss to pin teammate Cole Shafer in 4:20 to take third at 170 as the Tigers put two in the top four.
"It is always hard to wrestle teammates, but I always tell them that iron sharpens iron," coach Carson said. "They are both tremendous wrestlers and they make each other better."
Ridge Kehr took fourth place at 152, dropping a hard fought 10-8 decision to Sweet Home's Kaden Zajic in the third-place match. Tavian Kehr finished fourth at 126, falling to Estacada's Cohen Schleich 8-2 in third-place match.
Jarett Armstrong closed out his season with a 14-8 victory over Tilamook's Johnathan Gingerich to take fifth at 182. Brysen Penaloza pinned Sweet Home's Christian Gregory in 3:03 to finish fifth at 132.
Landon Perry took sixth at 120 as he rebounded from a first-round loss to win three straight matches. Jaxson Leonard took the same route to finishing sixth at 126. Dominick Carratello also took sixth at 138, scoring bonus points in three straight wins after a quarterfinal loss.
The end result was the culmination of an idea planted early this season.
"At the beginning of the year, we sat down and made it our goal to beat Sweet Home and it was a good motivator," Braden said. "Our team was really wrestling for each other when we went out on the mat. It is fun when wrestling becomes a team sport."
