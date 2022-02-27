La Grande's Mason Wolcott leverages his position against Sweet Home's Kyle Sieminski in the 106 lb. weight class OSAA 4A state wrestling championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Cascade High School in Turner.
TURNER — The La Grande wrestling team is back on top.
A year after finishing as the runner-up to Sweet Home, the Tigers returned the favor, winning the Oregon School Activities Association Class 4A State Wrestling Championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, with 275.5 points, outdistancing runner-up Sweet Home, which finished second with 250.5.
The Tigers crowned three individual champions and had two runners-up to help secure the team victory, a feat it also achieved in 2019.
Kai Carson claimed the first title for La Grande winning the 120-pound crown in dominating fashion. He pinned his way to the finals in a combined time of 3 minutes, 32 seconds. Carson, who concluded his season with a 39-3 mark, beat Sweet Home's Kyle Watkins 7-1 in the championship match.
Joshua Collins followed a similar path to his title at 138, recording three pins to reach the finals before handling Stayton's Eli Howard 11-4 for the title.
Braden Carson claimed the Tigers' final individual title with a major decision over Baker/Powder Valley's Gavin Stone 10-0 in the finals at 145. He wrapped up his season with a 39-1 record and also had three pins en route to the championship match.
Mason Wolcott finished as the state runner-up at 106, falling to Sweet Home's Kyle Sieminski by pin in 3:28.
Brody MacMillan had a pair of pins and a major decision to reach the title match at 195, but came up on the wrong end of a 9-5 decision to Marshfield's Miguel Velazquez.
Wyatt Livingston responded from a semifinal loss to pin teammate Cole Shafer in 4:20 to take third at 170 as the Tigers put two in the top four.
Ridge Kehr took fourth place at 152, dropping a hard fought 10-8 decision to Sweet Home's Kaden Zajic in the third-place match. Tavian Kehr finished fourth at 126, falling to Estacada's Cohen Schleich 8-2 in third-place match.
Jarett Armstrong closed out his season with a 14-8 victory over Tillamook's Johnathan Gingerich to take fifth at 182. Brysen Penaloza pinned Sweet Home's Christian Gregory in 3:03 to finish fifth at 132.
Landon Perry took sixth at 120 as he rebounded from a first-round loss to win three straight matches. Jaxson Leonard took the same route to finishing sixth at 126. Dominick Carratello also took sixth at 138, scoring bonus points in three straight bonus-point wins after a quarterfinal loss.
The title is the fourth in the program's history. The Tigers also won state titles in 1978, 1996 and 2020.
