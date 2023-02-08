COVE — Part of the excitement for the Cove girls swimming team this season — including at this weekend’s district swim meet in La Grande — is in the fact that there are, for the first time, enough girls on the squad to have a relay team.
“It makes a big difference,” head coach Steve Koza said. “With some relays scoring, we actually get on the board (at meets). With just individual scoring, it just is not enough to compete. I expect Cove to score some good points at districts and we’ll see where we land at state.”
With the Koza girls — Sarah, a junior, and Becca, a freshman — leading the way, there are high hopes for the small but growing Leopards swim team, which this year has five athletes on the girls side and three on the boys.
The two are the next wave of Kozas aiming for success, most recently following their brother, Tim, who was a state champion with Cove.
“Swimming is definitely our family sport,” Steve Koza said. “All the kids compete at the same place at the same time.… They all picked it up well, and learned it, and like it.”
Sarah is coming off a sophomore campaign where she placed second at state in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 50 freestyle, and in both events, the girls directly ahead of her graduated. Becca, meanwhile, already has posted times in 2023 that should put her in the mix for a district title and a state title in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
“I am hoping to place high. I have high hopes, but if not, that’s OK,” Sarah Koza said of her individual goals for the next two weekends. “I know I’ve worked hard for this, so it would be rewarding if I do.”
That the two excel in different races has been an additional benefit to the Leopards.
“Sarah’s strengths are a little different from Becca, (and) it’s good in that it gives us a little diversity for our team in where we can do well at the district and probably at the state level,” Steve Koza said.
But while the two are the team leaders, they are far from the only contributors, and having others on the team so there is the option for a relay team is exciting for Sarah Koza.
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” she said. “We’ve never had a team this big at districts or at state. I think our girls relay has a really good chance of making state (in the) 200 free, specifically, and that would be exciting to take a relay there.”
The two Koza sisters have years of swimming experience under their belts from being in the swim club, and that has translated well to the high school team, including for Becca Koza, who is in her first year competing in high school. The added experience is a benefit in showing newer swimmers the ropes.
“Swimming with the club has really helped me realize how hard you have to work to get what you want to achieve,” Becca Koza said. “Being able to show other people that if you work hard you can reach heights greater than you thought you ever would have — that’s what swimming has really taught me.”
Two of the others on the girls team, Evey Spence and Ally Gettman, have some club experience too. The fifth member of the team, Angel Shields-Marrs, is new to the pool, but Steve Koza said she has picked it up quickly.
“She is a freshman this year,” the coach said. “Just started swimming but has come right on and learned it really well.”
Like her sister, Becca is also excited about what the rest of the team can do at district.
“I’m really excited for districts,” she said. “I think we can get a couple top-three finishes, and I’m hoping at least one of our relays will make state. Even some of the new swimmers I think will place really well at district and maybe will even make it to state.”
The Cove boys have one experienced competitor at district this weekend, Taylor Fox, and two with limited experience in William Mallory and Warren Willson. But Steve Koza said the two are quickly improving.
“If they can stick with it, we’re going to see them develop into some really good swimmers,” he said. “They’re great athletes. They do other sports, so that’s nice.”
Fox, the only senior in the program, looks to build off two eighth-place finishes at state from a year ago, and enters already ahead of last year’s pace.
“Taylor is looking really good this year,” Koza said. “He has been dropping some time, which is great. He was right in there at state last year.”
The coach enters the weekend not only excited for what the Leopards could do this weekend and next, but for the future as the program continues to hopefully increase in numbers.
“The boys are working hard to recruit a couple more. If we return all of our girls, we’re in a great spot, especially in the relay, and as some of these newer swimmers develop, that is going to bode well,” he said. “I see a really bright future.”
