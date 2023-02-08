COVE — Part of the excitement for the Cove girls swimming team this season — including at this weekend’s district swim meet in La Grande — is in the fact that there are, for the first time, enough girls on the squad to have a relay team.

“It makes a big difference,” head coach Steve Koza said. “With some relays scoring, we actually get on the board (at meets). With just individual scoring, it just is not enough to compete. I expect Cove to score some good points at districts and we’ll see where we land at state.”

