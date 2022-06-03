LA GRANDE — Cole Jorgensen, Braden Carson and Derek Begin will not be at La Grande’s graduation ceremonies on Saturday, June 4, and they could not be happier about it.
The trio has done everything needed to stride across the stage in front of family and friends. They are three of five valedictorians for the senior class, but they will be busy at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer battling for a state baseball championship.
“Those guys do a really good job of leading by example, and it is one of those things when you are standing around and look at how everyone is doing something a certain way it becomes the culture,” head coach Parker McKinley said. “I am fortunate to have a lot of guys with high grade point averages on the team, and I credit all of the juniors and seniors passing that culture on to the freshmen and sophomores.”
With GPAs more impressive than anything they can put up on the baseball diamond, the discipline and determination to be successful both on the field and in the classroom doesn’t happen by mistake.
“It is just a lot of hard work,” Carson said. “When I was in middle school I got a B in a class and I was struggling a little bit, but I made it a goal to get all A’s in high school.”
All three are multisport athletes, and Jorgensen said playing sports at La Grande helps instill a lot of traits that will benefit anyone as they try to accomplish goals in their life.
The 4.0 GPAs are that much more impressive given the circumstances all students had to overcoming during a pandemic. The same self-motivation needed to go to practice and compete in games throughout the school year served all three well when making time to study and getting assignments completed, especially when classes were conducted remotely.
“We know how fortunate we are and we have played together on the same travel baseball team since we were 9 years old,” Jorgensen said.
Carson, who will attend Eastern Oregon University in the fall to wrestle, credited those around him for his academic success.
“It really came down to who I was hanging out with, and I had people that held me accountable,” he said. “It is the same for everything because if you want to get good at school then you have to hang around people that are going to push you. If you want to get good at sports, you have to hang around talented people who push you. It is the same recipe for success.”
The La Grande baseball team is 27-1 this season and will face Hidden Valley (27-2) in the championship game.
The Tigers will be playing in the championship for the fourth time in the last six years, and will be playing for its third state title. The Tigers won it all in 2007 and 2017, and placed second in 2018 and 2021.
Physical skills are important in sports and on the baseball diamond, but being able to process the mental side has helped the Tigers on their current run of success.
“Baseball is a very fundamental game and you always have to know what your job is and where to go with the ball,” said Jorgensen, who will play baseball at Western Oregon next season and study sports medicine.
“We talk a lot about how preparedness creates confidence, and when you can understand different situations in the game and learn from and apply them, it makes for special kids,” McKinley said.
La Grande finished tied for seventh in 4A in the OSAA’s academic all-state baseball teams with an average GPA of 3.37. It doesn’t happen by mistake.
“There has always been a focus on doing well in school and baseball,” Begin said. “It shows how much dedication we have toward what we do. Our coach brings up when someone is doing well in class all the time just to show our players can do both. When I was a freshman I heard that a lot of the top players on the field were doing well in the classroom, and I thought if I could do that it would be fantastic.”
Begin will attend Oregon Institute of Technology in the fall majoring in computer science.
None of the three will be at graduation to give a speech, but Carson, who is considering a biology major, said it is something he planned years ago.
“Since I was a kid, I always wanted to graduate on the baseball field,” he said. “Anything other than that would have been sad for me.”
