Ab Orton, a referee with OSAA, walks off the field after a game between La Grande and Vale on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Northeast Oregon Football Officiating Association, which provides officials for high school and middle school varsity and junior games in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties, has just 19 people available to officiate this season, seven short of the minimum needed, according to Pete Caldwell, commissioner of the Northeast Oregon Football Association.

LA GRANDE — A shortage of football referees is looming ominously as the start of high school football season in Northeast Oregon approaches.

The Northeast Oregon Football Officiating Association, which provides officials for high school and middle school varsity and junior games in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties, has just 19 people available to officiate this season, seven short of the minimum needed, according to Pete Caldwell, commissioner of the Northeast Oregon Football Association.

