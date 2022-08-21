Ab Orton, a referee with OSAA, walks off the field after a game between La Grande and Vale on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Northeast Oregon Football Officiating Association, which provides officials for high school and middle school varsity and junior games in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties, has just 19 people available to officiate this season, seven short of the minimum needed, according to Pete Caldwell, commissioner of the Northeast Oregon Football Association.
LA GRANDE — A shortage of football referees is looming ominously as the start of high school football season in Northeast Oregon approaches.
The Northeast Oregon Football Officiating Association, which provides officials for high school and middle school varsity and junior games in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties, has just 19 people available to officiate this season, seven short of the minimum needed, according to Pete Caldwell, commissioner of the Northeast Oregon Football Association.
“It is the lowest number we have had," said Caldwell, who has been with the Northeast Oregon Football Association for about 25 years.
Caldwell attributes the decline to the fact that many members are over 60 and have been retiring.
“I don’t know why more younger people are not getting involved in officiating, it is a mystery," said Caldwell, noting that the average age of his association’s members is now 61.5 years.
He said that unless the Northeast Oregon Football Officiating Association is able to recruit more people to officiate, it will face the prospect of requesting schools on some occasions to change their schedules so that all games can be played. He said that before Fridays, when there are an unusually high number of games, schools may be asked to move some contests to Thursday or Saturday to reduce the logjam, making it possible for officials to be provided for all of them.
Caldwell, who said rescheduling had to be done several times in 2021 when there was also a shortage of officials, said it is not easy.
“It is a huge headache," he said.
Doug Hislop, of La Grande, an official with the Northeast Oregon Officiating Football Association for the past 52 years, also said rescheduling games is an alternative which is not ideal. He said he fears that some schools trying to reschedule games may find the process creates so many complications that they may end up cancelling some contests.
Caldwell is hoping that people will step forward to serve as officials to reduce the shortage. He said that previous officiating experience is not needed.
“We can teach anyone to be an official," he said.
Caldwell said those starting out may first be assigned to middle school and junior varsity games before officiating varsity contests. This will allow them to develop their skills in a less pressure packed environment, Caldwell said.
Caldwell said many people who serve as officials are driven to do so because they want to help youth.
“They want to give back to the community and kids," he said.
Hislop said this a motivating factor for him, noting that he will never forget how referees made it possible for him to participate in high school athletics as a youth growing up in Idaho.
“I had the opportunity to play football and wrestle because we had officials," he said.
Others are drawn to officiating because of their love of football.
“It gives people chance to be part of the game," Caldwell said.
Officials are paid on a per game basis, making $73.50 for officiating class 4A games. Officials are paid a little less for officiating varsity games involving schools in the 3A, 2A and 1A classifications for smaller schools.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.