HILLSBORO — La Grande claimed an individual state championship in the 2A division of the Oregon State High School Clay Target League State Tournament Sunday, June 26, in Hillsboro.
Makenna Shorts hit 97 targets in 100 attempts in trap shooting, with two nearly flawless runs, to claims the female varsity state championship. Shorts connected on 49 out of 50 shots in the morning session, and followed with 48 out of 50 in the afternoon session.
Her score was not only the top varsity girls score, but was tied with Canby’s Tyler Schweitzer for the top 2A varsity score, regardless of gender. In fact, for the entire two-day event (including the 1A teams on June 25) only Rainier’s Tyler Borders, who shot a perfect 100, and Crook County’s Clayton Dill, with 98, had a better score than Shorts.
Shorts wasn’t the only winner for La Grande, as Marissa Lane posted a score of 82 to win the girls junior varsity division.
All told, La Grande had nine different shooters break into the top 10 in their respective divisions. In the varsity girls division, Dakota Shorts tied for fifth, Kendra Hensley placed ninth with a score of 86, and Kendra Counsell tied for 10th with a score of 85. On the varsity boys side, Austin Higgins turned in a score of 93 to tie for seventh.
In the novice girls division, Keira Counsell placed fifth with a score of 63, and for the novice boys, Dalton Sweet placed fifth with a score of 72, and Hunter DeCoteau was seventh with a score of 68.
In the 1A ranks, Wallowa's Lane Tanzey tied for fifth place in the varsity boys division. Tanzey had a perfect score of 50 in the first session, and followed with 46 in the second session. In fact, Tanzey was perfect in his first three runs with 25 out of 25 targets in each before hitting 21 in the final run.
Tanzey was the only Wallowa shooter to reach the top 10, though Liam Wolfe also broke 90, posting a score of 91 in the varsity boys division to tie for 26th. Kellan Knifong added an 89 to tie for 34th, and Lucas Hulse and Cash Tanzey both had 87 to tie for 44th.
For Union, Gage Martens, like Lane Tanzey, had a perfect first session and, like Tanzey, had a score of 96 to tie for fifth in the varsity boys division. James Anderson was close on his heels with a score of 93 to tie for 13th in the varsity boys division, and Dawson Miller placed second in the novice boys with an 84.
