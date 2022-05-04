PORTLAND — The addition of a shot clock — one of the most hotly discussed topics in high school basketball — was tabled Monday, May 2, without a vote during an Oregon School Activities Association executive board meeting.
The board heard a presentation on the topic from the OSAA and took no action, even though it was made clear by the presenting group that the implementation of a shot clock in Oregon high school basketball is an inevitability.
At one point, it was noted that Washington, California, Idaho and Montana either have a shot clock in high school basketball or have a plan in place to implement one in the coming years.
“We’re kind of the last island on the West Coast that does not have a shot clock,” said Kyle Stanfield, OSAA assistant executive director.
Kris Welch, OSAA assistant executive director, added that the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association conducted a survey, with the majority of coaches supporting having a shot clock in Oregon. Welch said the state athletic directors also said they support the change, with the biggest pushback coming from Class 2A athletic directors.
Welch said the current request from the schools is to implement shot clocks in the 2023-24 school year, and executive board members said they agreed with the timeline.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has changed its rules to allow for a 35-second shot clock at the high school level, which will go into effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The next meeting of the executive board is scheduled for July 18.
