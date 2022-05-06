Haley Ferry (35), of Salem Academy, and Union’s Kaylin Nowak prepare to grab a rebound after a free throw during the state 2A girls championship basketball game on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center. Union won the game 52-38.
PORTLAND — The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has altered a couple of hair rules that will allow for more participation and increase a diversity of hairstyles in basketball and wrestling.
In its May meeting, the NFHS Board of Directors approved a recommendation that will allow hair adornments that are made of hard material as long as they are securely fastened close to the head and do not present an increased risk to the player, teammates or opponents.
The NFHS said the hair rule was changed to be more inclusive of hairstyles among student-athletes.
“It was extremely important to the rules committee to create rules language that supported diversity of hair trends while minimizing the risk of injury to the athlete, teammates and opponents,” said NFHS Director of Sports Lindsey Atkinson in a news release.
For wrestling, the NFHS has altered a long-standing rule and will now allow facial hair as long as that facial hair does not impede a skin check.
Previously, the only facial hair that wrestlers were allowed was a mustache (trimmed above the lip line) and sideburns. Now, wrestlers will be allowed to keep hair that covers the chin and neck.
This rule change is one of many changes to wrestling that have taken place to increase participation nationwide. In recent years, wrestling has allowed an optional two-piece uniform to be worn in competition instead of the classic singlet. There have also been changes to weight classes to allow for more participation.
The rule also makes it so any wrestler who has facial hair for religious purposes does not have to feel separated. In the past, any wrestler who had facial hair had to wear a face covering.
