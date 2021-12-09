La Grande’s Braden Carson tries to break the grip of Tillamook’s Quintin Metcalfe on Saturday, March 2, 2020, during the 126-pound final in Portland in his state-title victory. Carson and the Tigers are set to host the Muilenburg Wrestling Tournament, which begins on Friday, Dec. 10.
LA GRANDE — One of the biggest wrestling events of the year is set to return to La Grande this weekend.
The Muilenburg Wrestling Tournament is set to welcome in elite wrestlers from Oregon and out of state to take part in the competition at La Grande High School. The action begins at 3 p.m. on Friday Dec. 10, and concludes after a full day of wrestling on Dec. 11.
According to La Grande head coach Klel Carson, 16 teams will be in attendance for the tournament. Several out-of-state wrestling programs will be attending from Idaho, as well as powerhouse schools from across the state.
The tournament honors Brian Muilenburg, a district champion wrestler at La Grande who went on to wrestle at Oregon State University. Muilenburg died in a traffic accident in the 1980s.
The top four wrestlers in each weight division will receive awards, which takes place at the conclusion of the final match of each division. The top placing teams will be selected for the 6A/5A/4A/3A division and the 2A/1A team scores.
A new feature of the event will be an honorary award dedicated to Ryan Jorgensen, a former La Grande wrestler who recently died at the age of 41. Jorgensen graduated from La Grande in 1999 and wrestled for Oregon State University for two years. Outstanding wrestlers of the tournament will receive an honorary award named in Jorgensen’s honor.
Tournament passes are $10 for adults and $8 for students, while daily passes are $6 for adults and $5 for students.
