La Grande’s Joshua Collins, left, throws Stayton’s Eli Howard in the finals of the 138-pound weight class at the OSAA Class 4A state wrestling championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Cascade High School in Turner.
WILSONVILLE — {span}The Oregon School Activities Association’s {span}state championship committee on Monday, April 18, made some changes to the{/span}{/span} wrestling’s state championships.
The OSAA has held every classification’s wrestling state championship simultaneously in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum since 2007. But due to an increase in numbers for wrestling, brought on by the implementation of girls wrestling in the 2018-19 school year, the OSAA is having to move the smaller schools to a different venue.
The state tournaments for the 6A and 5A classifications will remain at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, but the 4A, 3A and 2A/1A tournaments would be moved to a different, to be determined, location.
The state championship committee also, again, supported splitting girls wrestling into two classifications: a 6A/5A classification and a 4A/3A/2A/1A classification. The girls state tournaments will run at the same location as the boys in the same classification.
Earlier in the 2021-22 school year, the state championship committee had said that it does not want to make too many changes coming out of the COVID-affected seasons. Many other state championships, like basketball and soccer are largely unchanged.
