LA GRANDE — One of sports’ mantras is that a defending champion always gets the best of other teams as they have a proverbial target on their back.
The defending 4A baseball champion La Grande Tigers expect they will get the best effort from their opponents this season as they begin a quest to repeat, but that has just as much to do with who the team is scheduled to play this season.
“I think the teams that we play and the schedule we have, the way we try to create it, every team that we play expects to win,” head coach Parker McKinley said. “That is a good thing for us in our schedule. We schedule the teams that we want to play just because we know we’re going to get quality opponents.”
La Grande lost several key pieces from 2022’s squad that went 28-1 and was, arguably, the most dominant of the program’s three title-winning teams. Among those who graduated are Devin Bell, Cole Jorgensen, Nick Bornstedt and Cesar Rodriguez, all of whom were important either on the mound, at bat, or both.
“With losing some of those guys, we lost some really competitive bats,” McKinley said.
But back is a group of seniors — 10 in all — who not only helped La Grande to the title last year, but were part of the runner-up effort in 2021 — players who have had a taste of both victory and defeat at the highest level.
It’s also not the first time McKinley has coached a squad coming off a championship that needed to reload. The Tigers had several graduates from the 2017 title squad, but saw new faces emerge as they returned to the final in 2018, when they took second. McKinley said he does see some similarities between 2018 and 2023.
“One of the greatest things we have going for us is we have guys at all levels,” he said. “It’s (about them) getting themselves ready when they are called. … I don’t think this year is any different. That is probably the biggest relationship between those years is losing a large group, but having the next one ready to go.”
The pitching staff will have to adjust some to graduation losses, but among the returners are three who McKinley said any team would take — Jace Schow, Logan Williams and Sam Tsiatsos. Schow had an ERA of lower than 1.50, and both Williams and Tsiatsos boasted an ERA of 0.5 or lower.
Who is the No. 1? Not even the coach is sure.
“People ask me that a lot. I don’t know that I can say anyone is the No. 1. They all have really good stuff, and they all have a bulldog mentality,” he said. “When they get up there, they expect to get right at guys.”
Jarett Armstrong and Eli Bisenius are seniors who also should log innings for La Grande this season, and McKinley believes juniors Lakoda Huff and Quinten Theiler could be in the mix, as “well. Owen Rinker is another senior McKinley is keeping an eye on.
Owen is another one I am curious to see how he contributes on the mound and off,” he said.
If La Grande does experience a drop off, it may be on the offensive end with some of the aforementioned graduated bats, as La Grande graduates hit 14 of the team’s 17 home runs in 2022. If anything, though, it would mean the Tigers will have to manufacture runs in a manner that doesn’t involve as much use of the home run ball.
But the deep ball isn’t a requirement. La Grande’s 2017 title team, McKinley reminded, won without hitting any on the season.
“I think some of those older guys have the potential to run into some balls and hit with some pretty good power. I would suspect we’ll be more reliant on our speed, (and) extra base hits, maybe not four-bag base hits,” McKinley said. “It’s so early to tell.”
Tsiatsos, Williams, Schow, Armstrong and Cole Shafer are among the seniors who will help lead the offense, and Griffin McIlmoil and Carter Peasley could also step into bigger roles on offense.
A question mark for the team is at catcher with the graduation of Jorgensen. Noah McIlmoil is shortly entering rehab, and until he is back, McKinley said the team will be playing catcher by committee. Among the candidates behind the plate are Tsiatsos, Rinker and Shafer.
The Tigers started play Tuesday, March 21, at Fruitland, and host Seaside Friday before making their annual Arizona road trip.
The early games in March and April will help McKinley gauge his team and get a feel for how some of the questions around it will be answered.
“That’s what time will tell. We don’t know who is capable of what, what the strengths will be,” he said. “We’re going to figure out in a hurry.”
