LA GRANDE — The Tigers volleyball team is preparing to fight in their final games of the season in one of the most challenging years for sports across the world. The pandemic, in a sense, has stolen a year of play from the team that had grown up together — a team that challenged life and their rivals with equal ferocity.
As the chapter closes on five girls with the Tigers volleyball team, they practiced in the gym early in the morning on March 23, 2021. With graduation around the corner, inevitable goodbyes loomed like a final deadline — but for now it was spirit week, and the girls had dressed up in colorful tie-dye shirts and wore garish hair for the occasional.
The team made their way to the gym and began setting up the net, donning surgical masks and athletic shoes while making jokes to one another. The chaos of chatter beget a cacophony of balls flying every which way, landing onto the gym floor with thunderous thuds as spikes, sets, and serves flew around the air, whizzing mere millimeters past this reporter's head on more than one occasion.
For Jayde Wiggins, who plays for the varsity volleyball team, as well as the high school’s basketball and softball teams, there was another challenge she fought — an injury in January of 2020 left her unable to play the sports she loved —and COVID made watching sports impossible as well. She recovered in time to play when the season opened up, but months of isolation and healing wore down on the dedicated player.
“We were out of school, and even if we could do sports, I couldn't,” said Wiggins ”All I could do was show up.”
It was her second injury of her high school career — during her freshman year she had suffered a torn ACL from basketball that kept her from playing volleyball.
“It was, honestly, terrible to see all these guys playing and missing that.” said Wiggins
Relentlessly, Wiggins recovered both times and her desire to play sports intensified — obstacles to her seemed more like gasoline than rain —and now that the games have resumed in the midnight hour, it's near time to say goodbye to the players she had grown up with for nearly half a decade.
“Volleyball is like a stress relief,” said Wiggins ”We come here, and we just let it all go.”
Wiggins plans on attending Eastern Oregon University to study physical therapy, close to home and family. She said that, while she wants to focus on academics, sports will remain a passion in her life. With the degree, she would be able to help others through the types of injuries that she had experienced, and remain connected to sports in a fulfilling way.
Other players such as Presley Justice are setting their sights elsewhere.
Justice had accepted a scholarship to play Volleyball at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, KY. last year, prior to the pandemic, and looks forward to the opportunity —and the stress that comes along with the responsibilities of playing for a college team.
In an ordinary year, the pressures on players to perform academically and athletically are high — doubly so for those with goals of playing for a college team — and COVID-19 has added a silent layer of unquestionable stress to educators, coaches, and players alike.
“I have to do the best I can,” said Presley “I have that expectation, for myself, that I’m playing at the next level so I need to act like I am.”
Presley admits that the burden can sometimes reach intolerable levels, and nauseating anxiety can disable her on the worst of days. During those times however, her team, family, and coach lift her back up. With the decision to move across the nation, those support structures will be left behind — though the young star viewed it as another avenue for growth.
Presley cites Kentucky Christian University’s volleyball program as a main motivator, but had also expressed keen interest in becoming a more spiritual and religious person — a critical element that would help with the homesickness of attending school across the country.
Four senior players who are also graduating —Hayden Robinson, Madison Hanson, Anna Green and Anna Kreutz — will be attending colleges throughout the Pacific Northwest, closer to home but far enough away that travel is impeded by last-hour cram sessions and juggling coursework as they pursue their degrees. There will be new friends, and new challenges, but there will always be a time for the young women to reflect back on the year a pandemic stole a year of ball, but had made their friendships and desire to play stronger.
The Tigers will play a home game against Baker on Tuesday, March 30, followed by a match against Ontario on April 1. Their last game will be against Powder Valley on April 6. So far, the Tiger’s have a 6-3 record for the season with five matches remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.