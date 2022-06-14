Pitcher Devin Bell and catcher Cole Jorgensen speak to coach Parker McKinley during La Grande’s 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Bell was named the Class 4A state player of the year, while McKinley earned 4A coach of the year honors. Jorgensen was named to the 4A first team.
LA GRANDE — Devin Bell wrapped up his high school baseball career last week with a state championship.
The La Grande standout added another feather to his cap just days later.
Following the Tigers’ 10-1 victory over Hidden Valley to earn the program’s third title, Bell was named 4A state player of the year.
Bell was a standout both at the plate and on the mound for the Tigers, who cruised to a 28-1 record. The shortstop, who also was named a first-team infielder, hit .539 on the season with 10 home runs and 69 RBIs. He also boasted a 6-0 record with a scant 0.39 ERA. He struck out 64 batters and walked just 13 in 36 innings pitched, and posted a WHIP of .667. His efforts on the season included a no-hitter in the Tigers’ 8-0 semifinal win over Philomath.
The Tigers landed two other players on the first team, including pitcher Jace Schow. The junior finished with a perfect 10-0 record, a 1.45 ERA, 57 strikeouts and just 16 walks in 53 innings pitched.
The third first-team all-state member from the Tigers was Cole Jorgensen, who made it at catcher. The senior batted .479 with four home runs and 33 RBIs, and posted an impressive on-base percentage of .635, aided by being walked 29 times and striking out just seven. Behind the plate, he threw out 59% of baserunners who attempted to steal on him.
Making the third team as a pitcher was Sam Tsiatsos, who posted a record of 6-0 with an ERA of 0.42, striking out 50 batters and issuing just eight walks in 33 innings of work.
Logan Williams also landed on the third team as an infielder. He finished with an average of .267, a home run, 18 RBIs and 35 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.
And earning honorable mention at first base was Nick Bornstedt and as a utility player was Noah McIlmoil. Bornstedt, who went 3-for-4 in the championship game, finished .262 with 26 RBIs and a .479 on-base percentage. McIlmoil hit .447 with a home run, 16 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Parker McKinley was named 4A coach of the year, directing the Tigers to a season-ending 24-game winning streak, a 28-1 record overall, a team average of .363 and a team ERA of 0.85. Under his tutelage, the Tigers had seven players with more than 50 plate appearances hit above .300, 10 with 10 more RBIs on the season and 12 who accounted for at least 10 of La Grande’s 326 runs. The Tigers outscored their opponents 326-38 and pitched 15 shutouts.
