LA GRANDE — In the first two games of the 2023 season, the La Grande softball team has shown that it’s going to possess a powerful offense, and new head coach Walt Anderson believes that of the three facets of the game, the Tigers’ offense could be its strength.
Indeed, In its first two games, La Grande scored 30 runs — in 11-4 and 19-9 wins over Lewiston March 18.
“I think it would go in order that our bats are our strongest,” he said, with defense and pitching following.
The offense is one where many of the players can swing a strong bat, but at the same time have the ability — and likely from time to time will be asked — to play small ball if a situation calls for it.
“I’ll really push the bunt quite a bit depending on what the defense is doing,” Anderson said. He explained, for example, that a player in that opening doubleheader was tasked with laying down a bunt after having two deep hits earlier in the game because of the defenders backing up. “They are all expected to bunt, all expected to hit.”
The Tigers return the majority of their players from a team that went 18-8 and reached the 4A semifinals. La Grande will have to replace the pitching of Grace Neer and the offense of Kinzy Bowen as they look to make another playoff run.
“It’s something that we talk about,” Anderson said. “We replaced two people from our roster, and we got a really good freshman that came in. We got Ava (Hedden) back. (We said), ‘It’s up to you guys if you want to get to that point.’”
Hedden, who is back after dealing with an injury in 2022, Carlee Jensen, Joscelin Hafer and Brielle Hood are the returning seniors on the Tigers’ 12-player roster, along with juniors Belle Neer, Genessa Porras and Maya Wilson, sophomores Carlee Strand, Austyn Meuser, Marti Anderson and Paige Allen, and freshman Madison Seavert. Walt Anderson said with the rotations the team has slated, all 12 should see a ton of playing time.
“As a whole, on the team, we’re starting to blend,” the head coach said.
While the offense was humming early, Anderson also was happy with the defense, which in that opening twinbill committed just three errors in 12 total innings.
Most of the team’s positions are set, with the only real question being at pitcher. Strand is working her way back after suffering an injury during the fall. She did pitch some in the opening series. Meuser and Belle Neer are stepping in, as well, giving the Tigers the potential for three arms to go to at any time.
Anderson said he approached Neer a couple months ago about helping in the circle while Strand recovers, and she was for it.
“She absolutely said yes. She’s working hard to fill in that void,” he said. “It’s a good concept. Belle knows how to move the ball around, (and) has good location. Austyn worked really hard this last summer. She has good movement and speed on the ball. For a sophomore she is doing really well.
“I think what’s nice about what we have for pitching is we’re not relying on one person. We can move them around.”
That versatility is common throughout the team. Strand, if she isn’t pitching, will be on the left side of the infield. Seavert can play shortstop or catch. Neer can pitch or play either corner infield position.
“It takes everybody in their positions, and everybody who steps on that infield, they are all key. They have to gel,” Anderson said, pointing out that who is goes where on the infield will be based, “on where we’re at with our pitching rotation. Everybody that we got in those positions are solid.”
The Tigers open Greater Oregon League play April 4 with a home doubleheader against Baker. Perhaps the biggest games in league will be against defending 5A champion Pendleton, which dropped down to 4A. The teams meet in Pendleton April 21, and in La Grande May 12.
