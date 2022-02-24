COVE — The Cove swimming team may have a small roster, but its impact in the swim community this year was large.
Senior Tim Koza’s two individual state titles marked the first time a Cove swimmer won a state championship. The Leopards came away with six top-three finishes at the 4A/3A/2A/1A state championship, despite sending just four swimmers to the statewide event.
“I really felt like everybody did what they could,” Cove head coach Steve Koza said. “I didn’t feel like we left anything behind. Everybody came out and did their best.”
History in Cove
When Tim Koza clocked in at 1:56.64 to take first overall in the boys 200-yard IM, the senior swimmer made history for Cove. He became the first ever state champion in the program’s young history, improving on his seed time by nearly three seconds.
“In the moment I wasn’t thinking about it,” Tim Koza said. “To bring the school the first title in swimming is big, but I know there will be more to follow.”
As if making history in one event was not enough, Tim Koza was back for more in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Leopards’ swimmer battled out a first-place finish with a time of 1:00.18, defeating La Grande’s Glenn Ricker, a junior, by just 0.55 seconds.
Despite being favored in each event, the experienced swimmer knew not to take anything for granted coming into the final meet of his high school career.
“In that top spot you have everything to lose, so you come in thinking that you need to do the best you can,” Tim Koza said. “You don’t look behind in swimming.”
Alongside Tim Koza, senior Kaleo Theis rounded out his high school career on a very strong note. The transfer from Pendleton finished as runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle.
“I think Kaleo had two of his best swims all season, by far,” coach Steve Koza said. “He was up against some really, really good competition.”
For Theis and Tim Koza, the seniors leave the program after making a positive mark at Cove.
“For our little team, the accomplishments are really something,” the coach said.
Building a program
For a young Leopards swimming program, the top finishes are a sign of things to come. As two essential swimmers on the boys side depart the program after graduation, sophomore Sarah Koza will look to anchor the girls team moving forward the next two years.
Sarah Koza finished as the runner-up in the girls 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.90. She was back on the podium in the girls 50-yard freestyle, placing third overall at 25.07.
“She’s got a very bright future,” Steve Koza said.
On the boys side, junior Taylor Fox placed eighth in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. The multi-sport standout will be an anchor on the boys side moving forward.
“We’re small and we’re mighty,” Tim Koza said. “Even with a small team, we’ve had several people decide they’re going to swim next year just because of what we were able to do.”
The Cove swimmers are hoping to continue attracting new swimmers and building up the program. Prior to the state championships, the Leopards swimmers went in front of the school board to share their successes.
According to Steve Koza, the board plans to continue supporting the program in the coming years.
“I think it’s pretty incredible. Coaches are always asking where Cove is. It’s kind of unheard of to see that success,” he said. “They know who we are now. We’ve got some power to our name now.”
