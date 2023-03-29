UNION — The head coach who was at the helm the last time the Union/Cove baseball team won a playoff game is back in the captain’s seat.
Greg Poor led the Bobcats for 15 years, according to the OSAA website, before stepping down following the 2013 season. He did so during what was one of the best runs in program history that saw it, on more than one occasion, in contention for a state title.
“I’m in a situation now in my life where it was a good time to enter back in,” said Poor, who previously was a football, basketball and baseball coach in Union. “It’s a good group of kids. It felt like a good time to get back into it.”
During Poor’s baseball tenure, the Union and, later, Union/Cove program put together a solid run that included a streak of eight-straight 2A/1A state playoff berths from 2007-14 — one year after Poor stepped away. During that time, the program reached the 2009 state title game, losing 2-1 to Umpqua Valley Christian, and also reached the semifinals in 2011. The quarterfinal victory that season, a 6-1 win over Kennedy, was the program’s last playoff victory.
The Bobcats have struggled on the field for much of the last decade, reaching double-digit wins just once since Poor’s first tenure ended and winning seven games or fewer each year since 2015.
Getting a winning attitude back in the program is part of Poor’s focus as he looks to right the ship.
“A lot of it is just about trying to establish that mentality. That’s been my focus is to focus on the positive and try to get better each and every day we practice (and) work as a team,” he said. “It’ll be a learning process. There will be a learning curve here.”
The Bobcats so far have a 1-2 record in early action, but Poor said the team is still trying to put some of the pieces together, a challenge impeded by weather, conventions in other school activities and spring break.
“It hasn’t been the best spring (weather wise),” he said. “We’ve managed to be outside, but the majority of our practices have been inside. … We’re starting out league season (soon) and we’re trying to figure out where everyone’s place is and (what their) role is going to be.”
A few of those roles are known. Two seniors, Union’s Nick Baxter and Cove’s Caleb Wiggins, are leaders the team will look to this spring. Both will pitch and play on the infield — Baxter at third base and Wiggins at second.
“We’ve got a good core,” Poor said. “We’ve got two seniors that are providing some great leadership and two juniors.”
Kade McLean is the most experienced of the team’s two juniors, a player who Poor said “will definitely be a contributor to the team.” He’s slated to play both center field and first base.
The vast majority of the team, though, is freshmen and sophomores. Nolan Needham, Micah Jayne and Morgan Johnson are all sophomores that Poor already knows will be key for Union/Cove.
“All three are going to have to play big roles,” he said.
Each will see time on the mound, with Needham also playing first base, Johnson playing shortstop and Jayne catching.
“Offensively…the top half of our lineup has some strengths and has started off good, the bottom half we’re still trying to figure out,” Poor said. “With the defensive spots we have figured, those are playing well. It’s finding the missing pieces we’re still working on.”
The team doesn’t return to the diamond until April 4 when it visits Weston-McEwen, then hosts the TigerScots on April 8 for a doubleheader. The trio of games mark the start of Special District 7 play for the Bobcats.
