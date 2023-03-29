2A/1A BASEBALLDISTRICT 8 ALL-STAR TEAMS ANNOUNCED

Union/Cove head coach Greg Poor, shown in 2005, led the Bobcats for 15 years, according to the OSAA website, before stepping down following the 2013 season. Poor returns this season to lead the Bobcats.

 The Observer, File

UNION — The head coach who was at the helm the last time the Union/Cove baseball team won a playoff game is back in the captain’s seat.

Greg Poor led the Bobcats for 15 years, according to the OSAA website, before stepping down following the 2013 season. He did so during what was one of the best runs in program history that saw it, on more than one occasion, in contention for a state title.

