UNION — Last season was a bit of a lost one for the Union/Cove wrestling team as the pandemic wreaked havoc across the nation. But things are already looking up before the team even takes the mat for the first time to begin a new campaign.
“We have a small program, and last year I only had two kids interested in wrestling with the adjusted season,” head coach Joe Shaw said. “They went and practiced with La Grande and, we only have one wrestler back who wrestled last year.”
Shaw, who is entering his third year as head coach, welcomed six boys and three girls to the wrestling room during the first week of practice. It is not a staggering number, but one that represents a step in the right direction for a program that is trying to build a solid foundation.
Gage Martens, the lone returning wrestler from last season, will slot into the lineup at 132 pounds. He placed fourth at the district meet in a challenging weight class.
“A lot of my guys that are back in the room who have wrestled previously are just rusty,” Shaw said. “Wrestling is an eye-opener for a lot of kids.”
Noah Glidden is a senior who will wrestle around 132 or 138, and David Creech, who enjoyed a solid season on the gridiron for Cove, is a junior who will wrestle at 170 or 182. Shaw is looking for Creech to excel on the mat after injury forced him to miss his sophomore campaign.
Senior Ryan Jackson is a first-year wrestler, and senior James Dempsey is back on the mat for the first time after taking a few years off. Those two will help fill a pair of weights around 200 pounds.
Michael Day, a junior, won a couple of matches at state as a freshman and returns after not being able to compete last season. Day will wrestle heavyweight.
Sophomore Milah Fincher has wrestling experience while sophomore Cheyenna Starboard and junior Jenna Denton are new to the sport.
The three girls represent something new for Union/Cove, but is not different from a nationwide trend that has seen girls wrestling expand at a fast pace in recent years.
“It is new for us and it will change the way some things go in an exciting way,” Shaw said. “
Shaw said the youth program has traditionally had six to eight girls who wrestled, but dropped off before reaching high school. That no longer looks to be the case.
“I think it is big because now girls can look up and see that girls do wrestle in high school, and they will have some incentive to hang on,” he said.
Shaw believes he has wrestlers that can have a strong showing at the district meet and potentially reach state, but he also knows that this season could have a larger meaning long term.
“We are building a program,” Shaw said. “Before I was coach there were seasons where there were three to five guys wrestling and that was it. I want to build the program and that starts at the young ages to keep that interest as they move into high school.”
