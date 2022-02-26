UNION — At the conclusion of the 2A Blue Mountain Conference tournament, several standouts from Union and Enterprise were nominated to all-league teams for their accomplishments this season.
The Union girls defeated Enterprise 46-30 in the championship game at the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, to take the district crown, while Heppner was victorious on the boys side.
Union guard Callie Glenn was a unanimous first-team selection — the senior has been the Bobcats’ top offensive scorer all season. Senior Audrey Wells, a guard, also earned first-team recognition.
“Those two kids are exceptionally hard workers,” Union girls coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston said. “I think it speaks to their work ethic and performances.”
Union’s Kaylin Nowak, a senior, earned second-team recognition. Freshman Jesse Ledbetter and senior Audrey Hill were both named to the honorable mention all-league team.
“All four of our seniors getting recognition is really special,” Klebaum-Johnston said.
Union, which compiled a 21-3 overall record through the end of the district tournament, will host Oakland in the first round of the 2A state tournament on Feb. 26 at at 2 p.m.
“We’re coming into this week with confidence, but we know that it’s do-or-die,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “I truly think it’s not who we play, but how we play.”
For Enterprise, senior Rilyn Kirkland was a unanimous first-team choice, and senior Jada Gray also earned first-team marks. Emily Love and Maci Marr earned honorable mentions. The team finished 15-10 on the year and will travel to Gervais for a first-round matchup on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.
On the boys side, Enterprise senior Jackson Decker earned a second-team nomination. The Outlaws went 4-18 on the season and 2-10 in league play.
Union’s duo of sophomore Tee Ledbetter and junior Bo Ledbetter earned first-team nominations — Tee Ledbetter was selected as a unanimous pick.
“Tee had never played post before this year, so he was extremely flexible to our coaching and trying to get him to be a force. We could see it all along that he could really dominate inside,” Union boys coach Odin Miller said. “He’s extremely coachable and highly competitive, which led to his success.”
Tee Ledbetter averaged 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while Bo Ledbetter scored 10.6 points and dished out 6.4 assists per contest. Miller noted Bo Ledbetter’s role as point guard and as the team’s defensive anchor was invaluable this season.
“Bo is as tough as they come. I think other coaches recognized that,” Miller said. “He’s our true point guard, our quarterback and our leader.”
Union’s Chase Koshinsky earned a selection to the honorable mention team after converting 56 3-pointers on the season and averaging 12 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
“To be selected all-league as a freshman is quite an honor. It just doesn’t happen all that often,” Miller said. “He works his tail off and is super committed to getting better and improving his game. He plays beyond his years.”
After graduating seven seniors from last year’s roster, Union tallied a 15-10 record overall and went 8-4 in league play. All 11 of Union’s players on this year’s varsity roster are set to return next season.
“The tough losses create the fire, but the success creates the confidence,” Miller said. “I think that combination is extremely dangerous going into next year.”
