PENDLETON — In 1949, a gallon of gas cost roughly 27 cents. Harry Truman was president, and George Mikan led the Minneapolis Lakers over Red Auerbach’s Washington Capitols in the NBA Championship.
That same year, the Union boys basketball team won the school’s last state championship in basketball. After a 73-year hiatus without a title on the hardwood, the Union girls basketball team made history Saturday, March 5, in winning the first-ever girls state championship in a 52-38 win over Salem Academy at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“It feels like a movie right now,” Union senior guard Audrey Wells said. “It feels surreal.”
The Bobcats relied on a strong showing from their seniors to defeat Salem Academy. Senior guard Callie Glenn led all scorers with 20 points, while senior forward Kaylin Nowak scored 16.
“It was extreme bliss, like living out a dream that I’ve had since I was a little girl,” Nowak said. “Every single person on the team wanted it equally as bad. It’s a feeling of being so proud of the team and being able to represent the community.”
The Bobcats capped off an immaculate season, finishing the year 25-3. Despite entering the state tournament as the No. 3 seed and facing the top-ranked Crusaders, Union found itself cutting down the nets.
Union head coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston did not mince words before the start of the season, expressing confidence in the team’s potential. In fact, the Bobcats’ coach saw the vision well before this year’s senior class even entered high school.
“I told their parents in seventh grade that there is a state championship in this room,” she said. “Thank God I wasn’t wrong.”
Throughout the season, Union has leaned on the senior group of Glenn, Wells, Nowak and Audrey Hill to lead the way. Glenn, Wells and Nowak combined for 45 of Union’s 52 points, providing a big spark to overcome an early deficit and closing out the game in the final minutes.
The Bobcats trailed 8-2 early in the game, with a heavy dose of Salem Academy’s defensive pressure focused on Glenn. The Blue Mountain Conference first-team player averaged just under 20 points per game in the state tournament and has been the focal point of the team’s offense.
Trailing early in front of a packed house at the Pendleton Convention Center, Union’s mindset was to stick to its game plan.
“It was just about taking a deep breath and realizing that we can do it,” Wells said. “We’ve been playing basketball for a long time and we know how to do it. We just took a deep breath and knew that we were there for a reason.”
Despite going scoreless in the first half, Glenn managed to get teammates involved to overcome the deficit.
“I have confidence in every single player on our team,” Glenn said. “We all have that confidence that anybody can step up at any given time. Our whole entire team played a strong game in the state championship and everybody contributed in one way or another.”
Nowak in the first half hit four three-pointers to help Union go on a 23-7 run to take a 25-15 lead into halftime.
“I just fell in a rhythm and let it fly,” Nowak said. “In my mind I just had to believe it’s going in, instead of hoping not to miss.”
It was only a matter of time for Glenn to find her way onto the score sheet, making a huge impact in the second half. The senior scored five points in the third quarter and converted 12 out of 15 attempts at the free-throw line as the Bobcats looked to hold off any late comeback attempts.
There is no better end to a basketball season than to cut down the nets, which is exactly how things transpired for the Bobcats. Union’s core of seniors ended their careers on top, while Klebaum-Johnston coached the Bobcats to history in just her second year as head coach.
“It just felt so good to end it that way with my best friends,” Glenn said. “It feels good to do something great for our community. It’s amazing to be a part of something that will be history forever.”
After breaking a historic championship drought, the Union girls basketball team’s accomplishment will not soon be forgotten by those involved.
“Every time I walk back in that gym, our banner is going to be hanging up there,” Nowak said. “Hopefully one day I can show my children and they can be proud of me. I’ll always remember these memories for the rest of my life.”
