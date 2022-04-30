By DAVIS CARBAUGH • The Observer
UNION — The spring clay target season is underway and the student athletes in Union are hoping for a strong conclusion.
The Union High School clay target team is midway through the 2022 season, serving as one of the local teams aiming for success in the state this year. In addition to skill training, the clay target team teaches participants gun safety and teamwork outside of the more standard sports programs.
“It’s a great activity for kids and a great opportunity to learn a practical skill they can take with them after high school,” Union Athletic Director Chris Dunlap said.
Union’s team consists of eight members, ranging from underclass newcomers to more experienced shooters. The program is in its fourth season, but is not an official activity associated with Union High School.
The Union program is spearheaded by head coach Dan Martens, who has experience running clay target shooting with 4H for more than 10 years. The team has had a bit of turnover from recent years when roughly 20 students would compete, but Martens is aiming to continue building up the program and teaching safe gun habits to high school students.
“It’s been popular and it’s really growing in the state,” he said of clay target competitions. “The state has really grown some good teams.”
Union is ranked fourth out of six teams in the 1A Conference 2 standings after week one of the spring season with 115 total points. The team records weekly scores at its home base, the Union Gun Club on Medical Springs Highway, and sends the scores to the Oregon Clay Target League for updated standings. The Bobcats will likely travel to several regional shoots, according to Martens, before competing at the state championship in Hillsboro in late June.
Stronger together
For Gage Martens, trap shooting has been a hobby of his since he was 8 years old. While the junior is one of the more experienced on the team, the Union clay target team is open to student athletes with minimal experience. He noted that teamwork goes a long way for each individual shooter to improve a variety of skills.
“There’s a great team element, especially when you’re up there on the line with them,” he said.
Sophomore Charleen Pepper was new to the sport upon joining last year, but has quickly found a productive environment with the team.
“This team is very supportive,” she said. “They give you pointers and they tell you ‘good job’ when you hit one. It’s not a toxic team, which is great.”
Practice makes perfect
After hours of practice at the Union Gun Club, stepping up for the recorded officially scored session can be a mental challenge for members of the team.
Gage Martens stated that gaining the skill necessary to hit the clay targets is only half the battle in scoring highly.
“Trap shooting is about 20% your shooting and the rest is mental. I think I’ve really improved my mental game through this,” he said. “The drills (the coach) puts us through really helps to improve on that mental skill. When you’re out there and get close to that 25 straight, it can really get into your head and you can get nervous.”
For Pepper, the right mindset can go a long way as well. She noted that focusing on the target and not overthinking are elements in recording a strong score.
“Patience is key,” Pepper said. “Waiting and accuracy are things I’ve improved on.”
Fostering the sport
Still a relatively young program, the team’s organizers and members alike are seeking to grow the sport locally. The Union High School team partners with the Union Gun Club and owner Dave Dahlstrom in providing the space and resources to compete in clay target shooting — the team previously traveled to La Grande for competitions and practices, making it difficult for some students to find a ride.
On a nationwide scale, the USA State High School Clay Target League is hoping to have 100,000 participating students by 2025. The league was founded in Minnesota in 2001 to increase youth involvement in the sport and has grown into a nationwide competition.
Supporting the team locally in Union is an extensive effort, as Dan Martens works with the National Rifle Association, Oregon Hunter’s Association and local sponsors to provide the resources necessary for the team. In addition, Martens credited Faulk’s Mini Mart in Union for being a strong financial contributor to the program — the store previously raffled off a gun that brought in roughly $7,000 toward the team. According to Dan Martens, a larger team with about 20 students costs about $3,500 to put together targets, supplies and rounds.
“Without their help, these guys wouldn’t shoot for free. Shooting is expensive, which is why we have some school guns available.”
In addition to supplies, the program at Union has worked to supply guns at the range for students who do not personally own one or may be using one that does not fit them properly. With the donations and efforts from larger organizations, the Union team is able to allow newcomers and experienced shooters alike with ample resources to grow in the sport.
Dan Martens noted that the overall goal of the team is teaching high school students a skill that they can take with them in life, emphasizing safe gun usage as the integral part of the program.
“To me, the most important part in my role is teaching these kids gun safety,” Dan Martens said. “If that’s all we ever get done out of that, then I’m happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.