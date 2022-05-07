By DAVIS CARBAUGH • The Observer
LA GRANDE — With a stellar regular season in the rearview mirror, the La Grande High School girls golf team is aiming high in the postseason.
A well-balanced one-through-five led the way for the Tigers, who have won every team-scored tournament this regular season. As the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 tournament in Pendleton on Monday, May 9, approaches, La Grande is hoping for sustained success with the season on the line.
“I think they’re pretty confident, seeing the scores this year,” La Grande head coach Bill Waldrop said. “I think they’re all expecting to make it to state and do well.”
The Tigers have relied on a team effort, with the team’s top four golfers averaging under 110 this season. Marissa Lane has led the way, averaging 102, while Emma Bell was right behind at 105. Sydney Cox averaged a 107. Dylann Justice put together a season average of 108, and Natasha Lane averaged 120.
La Grande concluded the regular season with a strong showing at the Ontario Invite, totaling a 437 team score — the Tigers were 57 strokes ahead of second-place Ontario.
Marissa Lane, a junior, remarked that the team has shown vast improvement from the start of the season through now.
“We’ve gotten better as the season goes on,” she said. “Our best score this year was 411, which is way down from what it was at the beginning of the year, so we’re definitely seeing improvements. I’m excited to see how we’ll do at districts and state.”
Cox and Marissa Lane are the only upperclassmen anchoring the team, but a wide range of experience has not hindered the Tigers’ success. Cox noted that as the team’s lone senior, she has worked at establishing a positive atmosphere.
“We’re all pretty equal,” Cox said. “It just depends on our mindset that day and if we play up to our potential.”
Individual golfers have alternated top scores on a regular basis this year. Waldrop seeded the golfers for the district tournament based on average scores, which illustrates the consistency of this year’s roster.
“The top four all averaged out within six strokes of each other, so they’re all kind of shooting around that 100 to 110 mark,” he said. “It’s pretty consistent as far as skill level and what the girls are shooting in tournaments.”
Marissa Lane noted that the Tigers’ well-rounded performances will make an impact in the postseason.
“It’s really nice to see because everybody is able to do their part every tournament,” she said. “If one person is having a bad day, there’s always another person who’s ready to pick up the slack.”
La Grande has seen consistent success this year, despite an onslaught of windy, rainy and cold conditions at nearly every tournament. While the team members are crossing their fingers for favorable conditions in Pendleton, its senior leader noted that the adverse conditions prepared the Tigers well for any challenges that may arise in the postseason.
“We have had some challenges with weather, basically every tournament, so I think we’re ready,” Cox said.
After a near flawless regular season, the bar is set high in the upcoming district and state competitions.
“I’d like us to aim for the top at districts,” Lane said. “At state, we might as well shoot high and go for the title.”
“Everyone just has to be ready and be positive about it, helping each other out,” Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.