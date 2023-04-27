OACA's middle school coach of the year

Dalton Sheets, left, is shown with Matt Wolcott and Miles Hancock, two individuals he gave a lot of credit to in helping him begin his coaching career. Sheets was recently named the OACA's middle school coach of the year.

 Photo contributed by Dalton Sheets

LA GRANDE — Two La Grande coaches have learned they are receiving statewide recognition for their coaching prowess.

Cindy Williams, an assistant coach for the La Grande High School volleyball team and the program’s junior varsity coach, has been named the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year, while Dalton Sheets, a La Grande Middle School wrestling coach and football coach, has been named the middle school coach of the year.

