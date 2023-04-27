LA GRANDE — Two La Grande coaches have learned they are receiving statewide recognition for their coaching prowess.
Cindy Williams, an assistant coach for the La Grande High School volleyball team and the program’s junior varsity coach, has been named the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year, while Dalton Sheets, a La Grande Middle School wrestling coach and football coach, has been named the middle school coach of the year.
“Receiving this award was a great surprise and I am thankful to have been nominated,” Williams said.
Williams has been a coach in La Grande for nearly two decades, first getting her start under former LHS coach Teresa Dowdy in 2004.
Williams gave credit to the coaches she has worked with throughout the years.
“I have learned a lot from the other ladies I have had the pleasure to coach with throughout my coaching career,” she said.
One of the coaches she has worked with for much of her career is current LHS head volleyball coach Melinda Becker-Bisenius, who nominated Williams for the award.
“I think the world of her,” Becker-Bisenius said. “Assistant coaches don’t always get recognized. They are kind of in the background doing a lot of things.”
The coach commented on Williams’ loyalty, called her a team player and said she is an “integral part” of the high school program.
Examples of her involvement include efforts to make sure the program’s athletes are recognized and work she does to organize breast cancer awareness events.
“I am used to helping out behind the scenes supporting players and coaches,” Williams said. “It is very nice to know that these efforts are noticed and appreciated.”
She added that the coaches on the staff work well together, and that has contributed to successes in the program.
“We value each other's input and work well as a team,” she said. “We strive to help our players become good team mates and focus on the things they can control for themselves; attitude, communication and effort.”
Becker-Bisenius said Williams is more than an assistant coach, and was excited for her to receive the award.
“I wouldn’t want anybody else being by my side as one of my coaches,” she said. “Cindy’s loyalty and her friendship to me has been great over the years. I appreciate her and the kind of person she is.”
Sheets, like Williams, was surprised at the news of receiving the honor, but also was grateful.
“It’s cool to be honored, and know the time and effort and all those things are recognized,” he said. “It’s not a Dalton Sheets award. I’ve had a lot of good mentors, to the coaches in La Grande, supportive administrators that allow me to go and coach three sports (and) great student-athletes. None of the recognition would have happened without those people.”
Sheets has been an LMS wrestling coach for nine years, and last fall completed his first year on the staff of the middle school football team. He has also served as an assistant coach in both the high school football and baseball programs.
The middle school wrestling program has seen major growth and success in recent years, and one of the beneficiaries of that has been the high school program. Klel Carson, the LHS head wrestling coach, said a lot of the high school’s success is a result of the middle school and mat club programs.
“Dalton has been a real pied piper as far as recruiting kids. This year they had more than 70 kids at the start of the season,” Carson said. “He’s done some great things. They have a middle school state tournament (and) for several years they have placed in the top five. They’ve had a lot of success. He’s done a great job recruiting kids. Kids love Dalton. A lot come out to wrestling because of him.”
Part of the surge in numbers is Sheets’ success in building connections with the student-athletes, which he said starts with simply being there for the kids.
“It starts with just genuine care,” he said. “Kids aren’t oblivious to people who don’t really care. They can tell if it’s genuine, if someone wants to be a part of their life. Just checking in, ‘How are you doing?’ I try to make it a goal every day to try to say every kid’s name once. Just every day, an effort to recognize a kid (and) check in on them.”
As a teacher at Island City Elementary, he has the added benefit of seeing kids before they get into middle school and building connections then.
He said one of the things that fuels him is when athletes see their work through a season pay off.
“I think just those small moments of the success it breeds at the end of the season makes it worth it,” he said. “Those little moments of the success, all the hard work, all the hours of practice, to see the look on their face when they get their hand raised (after winning a match) — that is the stuff you live for.”
The OACA Awards Banquet, where Williams and Sheets will be recognized, is May 27 in Eugene.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.