ELGIN – The Elgin Huskies were hosts for the two-day Elgin Memorial Classic, wrapping up action on Saturday, Dec. 17 and the Huskies finalized the tournament with a third-place finish in the team standings.
Idaho’s Weiser Wolverines returned home with the team title followed by Baker in second and the host Elgin squad in third. La Grande and Grant Union rounded out the top five teams.
Elgin’s Phoenix Taylor had a perfect two days, winning all five of his matches in the 106-pound division. In four of his five times on the mat, Taylor won by pin over his opponents with the final match called due to injury of Taylor’s opponent.
At 170 pounds, Gabe Hasbell finished Day 1 with a 2-0 record. On Day 2, Hasbell took wins in his first two matches, falling in his final match to Weiser’s Maddox Stevens.
Joseph Lathrop swept his matches on Friday wrestling at 182 pounds, finishing the day 3-0. Lathrop replicated his work on Saturday, again winning all three matches and taking the first-place match in a 10-0 major decision win.
Tigers take home fourth
The La Grande wrestling team ended the two days with a fourth-place team finish, behind host Elgin, Baker and team title holders Weiser. La Grande finished the tournament with 181 points.
Landon Perry started the tournament on Friday with a perfect 3-0 performance wrestling at 132 pounds. Also wrestling at 132 pounds, but in pod B, Michael Gisi also finished the day without a loss.
At 152 pounds, Friday saw Carson Weimer post a 2-0 record followed by a 3-2 record on Saturday.
Eagles secure eighth place
The Joseph wrestling team picked up an eighth-place finish at the Elgin Memorial Classic. The Eagles finished the two-day tournament with a total of 99.5 points.
At 220 pounds, Kale Ferguson was perfect on Friday, posting a 3-0 record. Ferguson did not fare as well on Saturday, falling in the semifinals and was forced to wrestle his way back through the consolation bracket. Taking the mat for third place, Ferguson won by pin over La Grande’s Bekham Hibbert.
The first day of action saw second-place finishes by Jayden McNall (126 pounds), Dylan Rogers (138 pounds), Austin Humphreys (145 pounds), and Zander Flores-Walker (152 pounds).
Outlaws notch several Day 1 wins
The Enterprise wrestling team returned from the Elgin Memorial Classic with a top 10 finish. The Outlaws finished the tournament with 55 points led by a host of first-place finishes on the first day of action.
Wrestling at 138 pounds, Pearce Schnetzky won both his matches and placed first in the pod B class. At 145 pounds, Lute Ramsden had a win by pin and a victory by an 8-2 decision to also take first place.
Tegan Evans had to win three matches at 152 pounds to claim first place on Friday. At 160 pounds, Ashtyn Irwin pinned both his opponents on his way to a first-place finish.
Panthers land pair of thirds
The Imbler wrestling team apparently favors third place as the team returned from a weekend of wrestling at the Elgin Memorial Classic, wrapping up action on Saturday.
After falling in the semifinals in the 152-pound class, Kadyn Trick made his way back through the consolation bracket for third place, pinning Heppner’s Saul Lopez in the third-place match on Saturday. Trick ended the Friday matches with a 1-2 record.
At 138 pounds on Day 1, Dakota Miller placed third, falling in both his matches.
Team scores: 1. Weiser, 375.5. 2. Baker, 206.0. 3. Elgin, 198.0. 4. La Grande, 181.0. 5. Grant Union, 167.5. 6. Irrigon, 128.0. 7. Heppner, 112.0. 8. Joseph, 99.5. 9. Umatilla, 57.0. 10. Enterprise, 55.0. 11. Pine Eagle, 42.0. 12. College Place, 41.0. 13. Imbler, 25.0.
