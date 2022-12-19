ELGIN – The Elgin Huskies were hosts for the two-day Elgin Memorial Classic, wrapping up action on Saturday, Dec. 17 and the Huskies finalized the tournament with a third-place finish in the team standings.

Idaho’s Weiser Wolverines returned home with the team title followed by Baker in second and the host Elgin squad in third. La Grande and Grant Union rounded out the top five teams.

