SWEET HOME — An Imbler wrestler accomplished something that has never been done before in the program’s past.
Junior Garrett Burns made history at the 2A/1A state championship tournament, becoming the first Imbler wrestler to win multiple individual state championship titles. Burns defeated Central Linn’s Blake Owens by a 6-2 decision to win the 120-pound weight class on Saturday, June 26, at Sweet Home High School.
“It felt just as good winning it last year, but with a much different atmosphere,” Burns said. “The state meet is the state meet and you have to go out and fight for it.”
Past successes create championship mentality
As a sophomore, Burns claimed the 113-pound title after pinning Pine Eagle’s Coy Butner in the championship round of the 2020 2A/1A state tournament. After a tumultuous offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burns took the 120-pound title in 2021 nearly 16 months later.
“He knows what you have to do and he made it happen this year,” Imbler wrestling coach Doug Hislop said. “He had confidence from last year, but he’s humble.”
In the 120-pound division, the championship came down to the two top-seeded titans of the division. Burns entered as the top seed and Owens was slated as the second seed. Both wrestlers cruised through the early rounds on a collision course for a finals matchup, with Burns pinning his first three opponents, including an eight-second win in the first round.
Owens gave Burns his toughest test of the tournament, forcing a 6-2 decision. According to Hislop, Burns had the upper hand throughout the match, but in wrestling the results can turn quickly.
“He controlled the match the entire time, but he was wrestling against a really good kid, too,” Hislop said.
Burns held out against any kind of come-from-behind effort from Owens and claimed his second straight individual state championship.
Leading the pack on the mats
Burns went 9-1 on the season, only losing to La Grande’s Kai Carson at the La Grande Throwdown on May 28, 2021. In a six-week delayed season, Imbler was only able to rally four wrestlers to compete. Even so, Hislop and the Panthers managed to place 18th out of 48 schools in attendance at the state championship.
“He’s a super leader,” Hislop said. “He spent a lot of time helping his teammates and he’s really blossomed this year.”
One of Burns’ teammates, Alex Hunter, also made history becoming the first Imbler freshman to qualify for a state meet. Not only did Hunter qualify, but he defeated Zoe Vickers of Oakland High School in the first round to become Imbler’s first freshman wrestler to win a state tournament bout. Hislop credits Burns for being a major factor in helping Hunter improve throughout the season.
“I was really pleased with (Hunter), and I think that he is going to keep improving in his career,” Hislop said.
For Burns, having a small team made it difficult to train. His younger teammates improved by practicing against the reigning champion, but Burns had a hard time practicing against wrestlers with different skill sets.
“It was challenging sometimes,” Burns said. “Just trying to find people to practice with and be competitive was something I had to overcome this year.”
When it came time for postseason wrestling matches, Burns channeled a competitive head space to recreate the success from the season before.
“My mindset was to go in and just get it done,” Burns said. “Making Imbler history was the main drive. Making everyone proud and making history was all that was in my head.”
With title, Burns cemented himself in the history books of the Imbler wrestling program.
“I knew it was going to take a good kid to beat him this year,” Hislop said. “Wrestling is a sport where you get out what you put in.”
Eyes set on a third championship
As the program’s first two-time state champion, Burns has his eyes set on bringing home a third title in his senior season.
“My goal is go undefeated next year and get back to where I was at the state meet this year,” Burns said. “I’m just focusing on getting back to the grind and trying to get three straight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.