ELGIN – A wrestler can’t have a better weekend than Imbler’s Lucy Camacho. Taking part in the girls’ division of the Elgin Memorial Classic, Camacho swept her six matches and placed first on both days of action.
Wrestling in the 151-158-pound division, Camacho pinned all three opponents on Friday, Dec. 16 to start the tournament. Returning on Saturday, Dec. 17, Camacho again put together three pins in three matches to make the weekend a sweep.
Farris, Lathrop lead Elgin girls
In addition to their duties as hosts, Elgin’s Olivia Farris and Jaycee Lathrop found time to pick up second-place finishes as the tournament came to a conclusion.
Farris, wrestling in the 103-111-pound class, placed second after a 2-1 record for the tournament. In both her wins, Farris pinned her opponents.
Lathrop, wrestling in the 127-134 division, also finished with a 2-1 record. Lathrop pinned her first opponent, then fell in round two to Weiser’s Payzlee Wilkins. She rebounded in the third round with an 8-2 decision over Grant Union’s Tempest Kalin.
Nasralla represents Enterprise
Enterprise wrestler Gloria Nasralla was the lone representative for the Outlaws in the girls’ division. Nasralla placed fourth wrestling in the 127-134-pound division after winning one of her three matches.
Winning by pin in round one, Nasralla fell by pin to Weiser’s Payzlee Wilkins in round two. She took a second loss in the third round due to injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.