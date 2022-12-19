ELGIN – A wrestler can’t have a better weekend than Imbler’s Lucy Camacho. Taking part in the girls’ division of the Elgin Memorial Classic, Camacho swept her six matches and placed first on both days of action.

Wrestling in the 151-158-pound division, Camacho pinned all three opponents on Friday, Dec. 16 to start the tournament. Returning on Saturday, Dec. 17, Camacho again put together three pins in three matches to make the weekend a sweep.

