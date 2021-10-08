HEPPNER — Zac Knapp finished in the top spot once again this week, winning the Mustang Invite with a time of 15:38 on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The senior was just 14 seconds off his personal best, a school-record time of 15:24 set earlier this season.
Knapp’s top finish earned Enterprise valuable points as the Outlaws won the boys varsity race with 30 points. On the girls side, Enterprise scored 68 points to finish fourth out of five teams.
It was the usual one-two punch for Enterprise, as senior Bayden Menton finished three spots behind Knapp. He clocked in at 16:37 to take fourth overall.
Senior Levi Ortswan ran a 17:19 to place sixth and senior Ian Goodrich squeaked into the top-10 with a time of 17:31. Junior Weston Wolfe (18:04) and senior Chase Homan (18:19) finished in 14th and 18th to round out Enterprise’s top six.
In the girls varsity race, Enterprise’s top four runners finished as a pack. Sophomore Iona McDonald (23:23), senior Lannie Stonebrink (23:20), freshman Nevaeh James (23:23) and junior Maddie Nordtvedt (23:27) placed 12th through 15th. The Outlaws’ next best runner was sophomore Michaila Caine with a time of 25:27, finishing in 28th.
Past the midway point in the season, Enterprise is gaining momentum on the boys side to make a strong run in the postseason. The Outlaws have two more regular season races scheduled before competing at the 1A/2A/3A District 3 Championships on Oct. 29.
