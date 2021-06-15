LEWISTON, Idaho — With the season on the line for Lewis-Clark State College, La Grande High School graduate G.T. Blackman came up big.
Blackman entered an elimination game Monday, May 31, with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to close out a 9-6 ball game against LSU Shreveport in the second round of the NAIA World Series consolation bracket.
Facing the potential game winning run at the plate, Blackman struck out the first two batters to bring the game to its final out. The La Grande native forced a pop up on the last play to secure the victory for the Warriors and earn the save.
“It was sort of a blackout moment, where you just kind of believe in yourself, I’m in the zone and it’s time to go to work,” Blackman said. “It was a relatively big moment for our team, we kind of needed to get out of that. I did my job to the best of my ability and I got the job done.”
Lewis-Clark State went on to win its next game against top-seeded Southeastern in Round 3 before losing to second-seeded Central Methodist by a score of 8-5 on June 2. The Warriors were just one game shy of facing Georgia Gwinnett, the eventual champions, in the NAIA World Series finale.
“I thought our team was amazing, I haven’t been more proud of a team in a while,” Blackman said. “We just really fought our hearts out.”
Blackman, a redshirt-sophomore, concluded a 2021 season with a 5-0 record, a 2.86 ERA and 45 strikeouts, while holding opposing batters to a .256 batting average out of the bullpen. A former state champion at La Grande High School, he has an 8-0 record and 3.29 ERA in his career at Lewis-Clark State.
Blackman was a contributing part of Lewis-Clark State’s impressive 44-6 record in the 2021 season, which included a 22-game winning streak.
The Warriors won the Cascade Collegiate Conference title behind Blackman’s performance in Game 2 of a best-of-three against Corban. Blackman pitched four scoreless innings in relief, allowed only three hits and struck out six to secure the victory.
He faced 164 batters last season to rank fourth on the roster, but only started two games. His high usage out of the bullpen only goes to show his reliability later in games.
For Blackman, stepping up in crunch-time situations is something he perfected during his time in La Grande.
“He wanted the ball no matter what,” said La Grande baseball head coach Parker McKinley. “He would step up in any situation and throw well.”
During Blackman’s senior year in 2018, he led La Grande to a 1-0 victory on the road over North Marion High School in the Class 4A state semifinals. McKinley noted such a narrow, low-scoring margin of victory is often rare at the high school level.
“He puts in the work and knows that you don’t just get to that position without putting in the work to get there,” he said.
Blackman was a two-time Class 4A co-player of the year at La Grande and helped guide the Tigers to a 4A state championship in 2017. During his career at La Grande, Blackman was a multi-sport athlete who also competed in basketball and football.
“He’s comfortable being uncomfortable,” McKinley said. “There’s not a situation that seems too big for him or too heavy for him.”
One of his most memorable games this past season was when Blackman was able to return home to La Grande early last month when LCSC faced Eastern Oregon University. He got to show his teammates where he calls home, and the Warriors were able to take three out of four games in the weekend series.
“It was still cool to bring my teammates, and the team that I play for in college back to where I grew up. That was a pretty cool experience,” Blackman said.
Blackman’s father, Greg Blackman, also played for Lewis-Clark State in the 1990s and won three national championships during his time with the Warriors.
Lewis-Clark State has won 19 NAIA World Series championships, including three straight, from 2015 to 2017.
Blackman is hoping to get at least one national title to call his own.
“I’d love to get one of my own, kind of a legacy thing,” he said.
