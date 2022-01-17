LA GRANDE — The La Grande boys and girls swim teams defended home turf well at the La Grande High School Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15, earning a second-place team finish on the girls side and a first-place team finish on the boys side. Swimmers from Cove competed admirably as well, with two swimmers setting meet records.
Pendleton won the girls team competition with 106 points compared to 75 for second-place La Grande, while the Tigers took first on the boys side with 86 points. Cove finished fourth on both the boys and girls sides.
The La Grande girls 200-yard medley relay team got the day started with 14 points and a first-place finish, completing the event with a time of 2:11.14. On the boys side, the Tigers earned 14 points as the only team competing, finishing with a mark of 1:57.6.
In the girls 200-yard freestyle, La Grande freshman Anica Setser took first place with a time of 2:23.45. Teammate Gabe Zamora finished the sweep on the boys side, completing the event with a time of 2:08.6.
In the boys 200-yard IM, Cove senior Tim Koza took first place with a time of 2:02.08. Tim Koza was just getting started on what would turn out to be a record-setting day.
Cove’s Sarah Koza set a meet record in the 50-yard freestyle, winning the event with a time of 24.9 to earn seven points for the Leopards. Cove’s Taylor Fox finished second on the boys side, completing the 50-yard freestyle in 23.11 seconds.
La Grande’s McKinley Kruse took second in the girls 100-yard butterfly, swimming a time of 1:07.64. On the boys side, junior Glenn Ricker placed second with a time of 55.26.
La Grande sophomore Shiloh Lynch finished second in the girls 100-yard freestyle, finishing the event with a time of 1:00.13.
In the boys 500-yard freestyle, La Grande freshman Zane Ricker took top placement with a time of 5:02.47.
The La Grande girls duo of Setser (1:10.49) and Sidney Cox (1:22.09) took second and third in the girls 100-yard backstroke. On the boys side, La Grande sophomore Jake Weigand placed second with a time of 1:04.22.
Cove’s Sarah Koza was back setting records in the girls 100-yard breaststroke, winning the event with a time of 1:10.82. She defeated the second place finisher by over 10 seconds.
On the boys side, Cove’s Tim Koza set a record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.19. Leopards teammate Kaleo Theis placed second in the event with a time of 1:05.20, while La Grande’s Glenn Ricker placed third with a time of 1:05.42.
La Grande finished the day strong with first-place finishes in both the boys and girls 400-yard freestyle relays. The girls team finished with a time of 4:32 to edge out Pendleton by .44 seconds, while the boys team cruised by with a time of 3:88.88.
Up next, La Grande and Cove will both compete at Madras on Jan. 29.
