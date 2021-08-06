AURORA — The Legends are on to the third round of the Oregon American Legion state tournament.
After a 13-3 blowout win in the first round against the Mountainside Lobos, the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends had their hands full in the second round against Eugene Ole Athletics. Despite giving up a late-game rally to Eugene, La Grande held on to win 4-3 in seven innings.
Jace Schow pitched a gem on the mound for the Legends, going six innings and allowing one run off only three hits. Schow struck out five Ole Athletics batters and walked two.
The Legends broke the scoreless tie in the second inning, adding one run off a Logan Williams RBI-single.
La Grande performed a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored two runs to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Williams drew a walk and Payton Cooper was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second with two outs. Looking to extend the lead, Devin Bell drove a liner to center field that scored Williams and moved Cooper to second. Cole Jorgenesen, one of La Grande’s top hitters, kept the rally alive by singling to right field to score Cooper and extend the lead to 3-0.
In the top of the sixth inning, Eugene took advantage of a wild pitch and later scored its first run of the game on a single from Kaden Starr. In the bottom half of the inning, Cesar Rodriguez scored Cooper on an infield single to bring La Grande’s lead back to three runs.
Heading into the top of the seventh inning up 4-1, the Legends faced some trouble closing out the game against the Ole Athletics. A two-run deep shot to left field by Aaron Vest brought Eugene within one run. On the following play, Nick Bornstedt forced a groundout from Daniel Womack to end the game at 4-3.
Bell and Rodriguez led the way for the Legends, both knocking in one RBI. Bell went 3-4 on the day and Rodriguez was 2-2 with a run scored. Schow earned the win and Bornstedt recorded a save.
The Legends move on to the quarterfinal round to face the North Marion Berries on Friday, Aug. 6, at 8:00 p.m.
