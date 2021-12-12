LA GRANDE — La Grande’s biggest wrestling event of the year did not disappoint, as the host team came away victorious.
Thirteen schools competed in the annual wrestling event, which honors former La Grande standout athlete Brian Muilenburg. Four Union County schools competed, while teams from the west side of the state and Idaho traveled to take part. The Tigers hauled in four individual weight class titles and scored 320 points to take first overall in the team standings. Elgin placed 11th with 49 points, Imbler took 12th with 27.5 points and Union/Cove finished 13th with 15 points.
La Grande’s biggest competition was Hermiston, who made a close run at second place.
Four weight class winners help La Grande take team title
It was a strong overall showing by the tournament’s hosts, placing well in just about every division.
Sophomore Mason Wolcott took home the title at 106, defeating Pendleton’s Dawson Tremper in the first place match. Freshman Bobby Gulzow won the fifth-place match, bringing in more points for the Tigers in the 106-pound weight class.
Senior Braden Carson dominated at the 145-pound division, cruising past Bishop Kelly’s Carlos Valdez in the final matchup. Bishop Kelly had three placers in the top four at 145, but none could beat Braden Carson.
At the 170-pound weight class, junior Cole Shafer came away with first place after defeating Easton Kemper of Burns in the final match.
After a year off due to injury last year, senior Brody MacMillan claimed the individual title at the 195-pound level, defeating Weiser’s Kaleb Grove in the final. Junior Jarett Armstrong placed fifth at 195.
At 126, sophomore Kai Carson placed second after coming up short against Oliver Barnes, a senior, of Burns. Junior Brysen Penaloza also took second, finishing as runner-up in the 132-pound division.
Junior Joshua Collins took third place in a competitive 138-pounds division. Bishop Kelly’s Manual Valdez took first overall.
At the 152-pound level, junior Eli Bisenius finished third and senior Coby Hibbert placed fifth. Junior Wyatt Livingston performed well at 182, taking home second place after a tough loss to Trey Dieringer of Scappoose in the finals.
Burns leads the way for Imbler
Imbler senior Garrett Burns competed well at the Muilenburg and took home third place at the 132-pound weight class. Burns took down Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez in the third place match by a 3-2 decision.
Krage Muilenburg went 2-2 at the 138-pound level, defeating Pendelton’s Todd Kelly and Elgin’s Andrew Caldwell.
Elgin sees four wrestlers place top six
Elgin competed well at the Muilenburg, with four of its athletes earning top-six recognition.
At 152, sophomore Ty McLaughlin placed fourth overall and senior Reece McConnell took sixth. Junior Gabe Hasbell placed fifth at 160, defeating Weiser’s Maddox Stevens in the fifth place match.
At the 170-pound level, junior Joe Lathrop placed fourth.
Union/Cove stands its ground at Muilenburg
Union/Cove competed tough at Muilenburg as one of the smallest schools in attendance. Junior David Creech defeated Weiser’s Calvin Clapperton in the 195-pound consolation match.
At 220, senior Ryan Jackson-Nelson was defeated in the consolation championship match to La Grande’s Kenai Huff.
