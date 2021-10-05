LA GRANDE — Not many athletes have faced the type of adversity that Brody MacMillan has been through.
A gruesome knee injury almost cost MacMillan his playing career, but the linebacker and running back is back on the field for La Grande just six months later. The senior spent months rehabilitating his knee and made his return to the field against Estacada on Friday, Sept 25.
“Being back out under those lights was just amazing,” MacMillan said. “I haven’t been out on the home field since my sophomore year, so it was awesome getting back out there.”
In a game at Vale during the spring-shortened season on March 19, MacMillan tore his right ACL, LCL and meniscus trying to make a tackle. It was the Tigers’ second game of the 2020 season, causing him to miss the remainder of the year and the start of this season. MacMillan sat out the team’s only home game of last season, a loss to Baker. After an extensive rehab process, the feeling of getting back on the field in front of the La Grande home crowd was breathtaking for MacMillan.
“My adrenaline was through the roof,” he said. “I wanted to get on the field so bad.”
Down and out
Just six months prior, MacMillan had doubts if he would ever again perform at a high level.
“I want to play college football, so when it happened I thought I may as well give up,” he said. “My family really helped me out, especially my mom.”
The injury took a serious toll on MacMillan as he was forced to spend time away from football. He noted that standing on the sidelines was a painful experience, not being able to help his teammates on the field.
“I was pretty depressed. I wasn’t having a good time,” he said. “I watched a lot of film, just trying to get in the mindset that I could get back out there.”
MacMillan credits Caleb McIlmoil and Justin Hernandez as two important influences that helped him get through the injury. Dr. Benjamin Olson at Grande Ronde Hospital performed the surgery on MacMillan, which took more than five hours.
“I love football,” MacMillan said. “Everyone told me my knee wouldn’t hold up, but hearing other people’s past experiences with the injury helped me through it.”
MacMillan said that he read a story about Amari Rodgers, a college football player at Clemson who recovered from similar injuries. Rodgers got back on the field for Clemson in five months and now plays in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers.
“I figured I could be like him and get back as soon as possible if I worked really hard,” he said.
Work ethic has never been an issue for MacMillan, according to La Grande football coach Rich McIlmoil.
“His drive and love for the game is unmatched,” McIlmoil said. “I’ve never seen a kid with that much love for football. He absolutely loves the game and will leave it all on the field.”
MacMillan noted that once he could start jogging, about three months after the injury, things started to brighten as his return to the field was in sight.
Back on the field
All the hard work and dedication paid off for MacMillan when he took the field against Estacada in the team’s third game of the season. It was a tough loss for the Tigers against one of the top teams in the state, but MacMillan made his presence felt with more than 70 rushing yards and a stout defensive performance at linebacker.
“It felt great,” he said.
After experiencing such a substantial injury, MacMillan is still trying to get back in rhythm. Playing two of the more physical positions in football can be risky for a player with such serious injuries, but MacMillan says he is still giving it his all.
“A few times when I was running I was a little hesitant, but other than that I’m just getting after it,” he said. “I felt slow because I’m still building back up, but my mindset was to just go out and get after it. I want to win when I’m out there.”
Even in a loss, McIlmoil noted that the impact of having MacMillan back on the field was monumental for the Tigers.
“It was really important for our team to see him back,” he said. “He’s played great, considering everything he’s been through.”
MacMillan was back stronger than ever in his second game of the season against Burns on Oct. 1. After La Grande went down 12-0 early in the game, MacMillan was a major spark in a come-from-behind 35-20 victory. He scored two late rushing touchdowns from 27 yards and 20 yards out to give the Tigers a late advantage.
La Grande currently stands at 3-1 on the season and 3-0 in league competition with three league matches remaining before the postseason. Not only does MacMillan provide a huge mid-season spark for the Tigers, but the star player is just happy to be back playing football during his senior year.
“It’s awesome,” MacMillan said. “I love getting out there and playing football again. It’s the best time of the year.”
