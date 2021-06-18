LA GRANDE — It was the closest game of the year for the Tigers girls basketball team that has dominated opponents this season.
While the Baker Bulldogs kept it tight, La Grande came away with a 44-35 victory to conclude the season with a perfect 10-0 record.
“It’s definitely a game of runs and you have to respond to those,” La Grande head coach Brian Wright said.
Both teams went on runs to go back-and-forth over the course of the game. Camryn Collman scored three straight three-pointers to start off the scoring for La Grande as the Tigers jumped out to a 9-4 lead. Collman finished with a team-high 19 points on the night.
The Tigers were neck-and-neck with the Bulldogs after one quarter, leading 11-9. With the game tied at nine-all late in the first quarter, La Grande embarked on a 15-0 run that extended well into the second quarter.
Makenna Shorts provided a big spark in the second quarter, scoring all eight of her points in that period. The Tigers clamped down on defense in the second quarter, holding the Bulldogs to just two points.
La Grande maintained a solid 28-11 lead at halftime and needed to hold the lead for 16 more minutes to finish the season undefeated. However, the Bulldogs came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 16-6 out of halftime.
“We played badly in the second half and the wheels fell off the bus a little bit,” Wright said. “We played pretty well in the first half, but sometimes games go that way.”
Jozie Ramos scored nine points in a big third quarter for Baker and finished the game with a team-high 16 points. Baker was sensational at the free-throw line during the entirety of the game, shooting a combined 11-for-15 from the charity strike.
The Bulldogs clawed their way back to a 34-27 deficit heading into the final quarter. La Grande stood just one period away from perfection.
“When it gets to a close game we can hold ourselves together and stay strong together,” said La Grande forward Ella Dunlap.
In the fourth quarter, Collman hit a crucial three-pointer to gain some momentum for the Tigers late in the game. She hit four shots from long range in the matchup against Baker.
Rylee Elms responded with a deep three-pointer for the Bulldogs and Ramos added four points in the final period, but La Grande was able to hold on to its lead through a balanced scoring effort. Lauren Rinker, Isabella Kump and Addison Dunlap all added two points to contribute to a 10-8 fourth quarter advantage for La Grande.
As the final buzzer rang with 44-35 on the scoreboard, the Tigers received a standing ovation from the crowd as they concluded the regular season with a perfect record.
“Finishing undefeated is so exciting, it feels so good,” Collman said.
The Tigers conclude the regular season 10-0, averaging 59 points per game and holding opponents to just under 30 points per contest.
La Grande swept the season series against Baker this year, a team that the school has not beaten in girls basketball since 2016.
The nine-point margin of victory is the closest win differential of the season for the Tigers, whose second closest win came in a 56-40 outing against Union on Thursday, June 10.
“If we’re in the final eight now, there’s no cupcakes left,” Wright said.
The close victory could be foreshadowing to tougher competition upcoming in the 4A state tournament. La Grande is slated to play on Tuesday, June 22 against an opponent yet to be named. The game will take place at a neutral site at a time yet to be announced.
