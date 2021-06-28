COTTAGE GROVE — It was a strong showing on the girls side and valiant effort by the two swimmers on the boys side for the Tigers at the 2021 4A State Meet on Saturday, June 26, in Cottage Grove.
La Grande scored 124 points to take sixth overall in the girls standings and the duo of Glenn Ricker and Jake Weigand combined for 50 points and a 13th place team finish.
Ricker, a sophomore who is the reigning 100 butterfly state champion, took second place in the event this year with a time of 56.41. He also finished as runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:05.66
Weigand, a freshman, finished ninth in the 200 IM at 2:27.50 and took sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.83. The young duo of Ricker and Weigand scored 50 points between the two of them and placed above seven other teams at the state meet.
On the girls side, Reagan Kruse scored valuable points in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle, taking fourth place in both events. Kruse clocked in at 2:22.69 in the 200 IM and 59.11 in the 100 freestyle.
Chloe Lynch finished just behind Kruse in the 200 IM, finishing in fifth place with a time of 2:26.11. Chloe Lynch also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly, finishing with a time of 1:06.07.
Kruse and Chloe Lynch joined Gladys Alf Rippee and Shiloh Lynch in the 400-yard freestyle relay team, bringing home a fourth place finish for La Grande. The relay team finished with a time of 4:04.59.
Kruse and Gladys Alf Rippee teamed up with Sydney Cox and Ahna Heideman to take eighth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:04.49.
Shiloh Lynch, Heideman, Chloe Lynch and Cox combined their efforts in the 200-yard medley relay and finished in 10th place, clocking in at 1:54.06.
The La Grande girls team combined for 124 points and finished 151 points behind the first place finishers of Newport High School. Following a strong team effort by the La Grande girls team, all swimmers that competed in the state meet will return to the team next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.